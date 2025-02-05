AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
Opinion Print 2025-02-05

Trees — the lifeline of our planet

Qamer Soomro Published 05 Feb, 2025 06:48am

Trees are not just a part of our environment; they are the very essence of life itself. Trees are the silent guardians of our planet, providing us with oxygen, the most fundamental element for our survival.

Beyond this, trees offer shade, beautify our landscapes, and play a pivotal role in maintaining the ecological balance of our mother Earth. They are nature’s way of ensuring that life thrives in harmony.

One of the most inspiring examples of this harmony can be found in China. During my visit, I was overwhelmed with joy and admiration to see cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen abundantly covered with trees.

Both sides of the roads were beautifully lined with lush greenery, presenting an enchanting and charming look. The fragrant flowers, well-maintained saplings, and the vibrant hum of nature added life and attraction to every corner.

Even factory areas were garlanded with trees, and the approaching roads stretched for kilometers, surrounded by well-planted, well-watered greenery.

The sight of green trees dancing and flirting with the wind was not just visually appealing but also refreshing, cooling the air and filling it with purity. As Keats famously said, “A thing of beauty is a joy forever,” and China’s greenery truly embodies this sentiment.

But, the story in our own towns and cities tells a different tale. Karachi, for instance, presents a picture of vast barren lands where hardly any tree can be spotted. It is a concrete jungle where greenery remains a distant dream. Sindh’s roads are bereft of trees. Travelling from Jacobabad and Shikarpur via Larkana, Manjhand, Sehwan, Dadu, and Jamshoro up to Karachi on the Indus Highway, one hardly comes across a tree for kilometers. The vast stretches of barren land, scorched by temperatures soaring up to 50 degrees Fahrenheit in summer, present a desert-like and frightening scene.

The same conditions prevail in our arid zones, such as Thar, where dryness, infertility, and scarcity dominate the landscape. The inhabitants, animals, and birds of this inhospitable terrain eke out a miserable existence, often facing the harsh reality of thirst and hunger.

Yet, when the rains come, Thar transforms. The desert becomes green, with wild bushes, herbs, and mushrooms sprouting from the land.

Animals graze on green pastures, and colorful peacocks fly at low altitudes, creating an eye-catching spectacle. Desert birds fill the air with melodious sounds, drawing you closer to nature.

This phenomenon brings life and economic activity to miskeen Tharis, who find relief and opportunity in these rains. However, such moments are fleeting, and the region soon returns to its barren state.

To address this, the Sindh government must chalk out a sustainable plan to make Sindh green. Abundant tree plantation drives should be initiated, turning towns and cities into vibrant, green spaces. The sides of roads on the Indus Highway, where trees struggle to find space, should be lined with shade trees and adorned with landscapes that breathe life.

A long-term, well-planned strategy should be implemented to generate agro-based industries in desert areas like Thar, creating job opportunities and boosting economic activity. Skill centers for women, promoting local crafts, and expanding educational networks for both genders can empower communities.

Additionally, reservoirs and small dams should be built to store and preserve rainwater for utilization during dry spells.

Drawing inspiration from China’s experience, we can turn desert life into an economically productive and vibrant reality. Agro-forestry, sustainable farming, and eco-tourism can be promoted to create employment opportunities.

Solar energy projects, given the abundant sunlight in desert regions, can provide clean energy and jobs. By integrating these efforts, we can transform barren lands into thriving ecosystems, ensuring a better quality of life for the inhabitants.

Let us all come together and join hands in this noble cause. Let us embark on a global plantation drive, not just for the sake of the environment, but for the betterment of our lives and the lives of future generations.

Every tree planted is a step towards a greener, healthier, and more sustainable planet. Let us make a collective effort to plant as many trees as we can, to restore the beauty of our Earth, and to ensure a brighter future for all.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamer Soomro

The writer is a Shikarpur-based retired civil servant. The views expressed in this article are not necessarily those of the newspaper

