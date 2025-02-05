AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025

Asian currency mixed as US-China trade war escalates

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2025 06:48am

BENGALURU: Currencies in developing nations traded mixed, while stocks mostly climbed in Asia on Tuesday, as investors scrambled to keep up with a tit-for-tat escalation of a global trade war between the world’s two largest economies - China and the US

The Malaysian ringgit and Philippine peso added 0.3% each, while the Taiwan dollar and Thai baht shed 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively.

US President Donald Trump paused the imposition of 25% tariffs against Mexico and Canada after leaders of the two countries said they would boost border enforcement efforts.

Meanwhile, the President’s press secretary confirmed that Trump would speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping soon.

China responded to the new US tariffs with a probe into Alphabet-owned Google and put retaliatory levies on a slew of US products just after the US tariffs kicked in.

“While there has been disappointment that a US-China trade deal did not come through before the tariff deadline, markets are clearly over-reacting here,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo, Singapore.

“This underscores how edgy the markets are amid this uncertainty of tariffs, which creates immense unpredictability for corporates and investors alike.”

The South Korean won dropped 0.1%, while the Indonesian rupiah traded 0.4% in the green.

“Any sign that both Xi and Trump have a ‘good talk’ or both countries express commitment to work on a deal should qualify as a temporary truce and be supportive of sentiments,” said Christopher Wong, forex strategist, OCBC.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, reported its annual inflation rate slowing to its lowest in 24 years in January on Monday, reflecting a discount in electricity tariffs given by the government as part of a stimulus package.

Citi analysts expect electricity tariffs to normalise in March and kept their fiscal 2025 inflation narrative unchanged, while continuing to factor in a 25-basis-points rate cut in March by Bank Indonesia.

Jakarta stocks gained 0.8%.

Share markets in emerging Asia were mostly upbeat on the day, with Taipei and Kuala Lumpur stocks jumping 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co added 2.3%, recouping Monday’s 6% loss.

The Philippine benchmark index, which had slipped from its October 2022 highs last week on concerns over global economic uncertainty and economic growth worries, climbed 3.4% on the day and was set for its second straight session of gains.

Malaysian ringgit Philippine pesos

