Public consultation: SBP releases ‘green taxonomy’ draft

Recorder Report Published 05 Feb, 2025 06:48am

KARACHI: As part of its efforts to promote green finance, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the draft National Green Taxonomy for public consultation.

The Taxonomy has been developed in collaboration with Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC) with technical assistance from the World Bank.

The National Green Taxonomy provides clear definitions of green projects and activities enabling the policy makers, banks and financial institutions and investors to increase capital flows to the sectors for climate risk mitigation and adaptation.

The taxonomy will also provide clarity to financial markets about the green projects and activities, increase transparency in green investments and financial products, mitigate climate-related financial risks, and help the financial sector direct capital flows to projects or activities that will meet the country’s environmental and climate objectives.

To ensure that the taxonomy reflects a holistic view of all market players, the draft taxonomy has been uploaded on SBP official website for public consultation. The consultation period will be open from February 04-18, 2025 (two weeks). For ease of understanding, a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) is also available alongside the draft document.

The SBP encourages all the stakeholders including the environment professionals and banks and public at large to share their valuable feedback on the draft taxonomy enabling it to issue and rollout the finalized taxonomy as per plan.

