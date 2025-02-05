WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 04, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 3-Feb-25 31-Jan-25 30-Jan-25 29-Jan-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan Euro 0.791732 0.797116 0.79695 0.796521 Japanese yen 0.004949 0.00497 0.00495 0.004923 U.K. pound 0.949362 0.951853 0.952119 0.951557 U.S. dollar 0.770617 0.766974 0.766077 0.76618 Algerian dinar 0.00566 0.005675 0.005674 0.005675 Australian dollar 0.471309 0.477441 0.476883 0.477866 Botswana pula 0.054791 0.055222 0.055234 0.055165 Brazilian real 0.131323 0.131568 0.129844 0.13077 Brunei dollar 0.563275 0.565949 Canadian dollar 0.527711 0.529532 0.531481 0.530779 Chilean peso 0.000783 0.000776 0.000773 0.000772 Czech koruna 0.031381 0.031675 0.031735 0.031693 Danish krone 0.106105 0.106827 0.106808 0.106734 Indian rupee 0.008846 0.008852 0.008848 0.00885 Israeli New Shekel 0.213526 0.214418 0.213749 0.212828 Korean won 0.00053 0.000535 Kuwaiti dinar 2.49431 2.48558 Malaysian ringgit 0.171439 0.173524 Mauritian rupee 0.016118 0.016371 0.016401 Mexican peso 0.03722 0.037462 0.037252 New Zealand dollar 0.427269 0.431615 0.433791 0.433849 Norwegian krone 0.06759 0.067913 0.067759 0.067625 Omani rial 2.00421 1.99473 1.99267 Peruvian sol 0.207546 0.206453 0.206379 0.205907 Philippine peso 0.013201 0.013142 0.013101 Polish zloty 0.186355 0.189022 0.189656 0.189447 Qatari riyal 0.211708 0.210461 0.210489 Russian ruble 0.007711 0.007841 0.007817 0.007817 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.205498 0.204287 0.204315 Singapore dollar 0.563275 0.565949 South African rand 0.040711 0.041255 0.041402 0.041004 Swedish krona 0.06896 0.069472 0.069481 0.069532 Swiss franc 0.841193 0.842042 0.84314 0.845114 Thai baht 0.02262 0.022791 0.022689 0.022708 Trinidadian dollar 0.114668 0.113803 0.113768 0.113687 U.A.E. dirham 0.209834 0.208598 0.208626 Uruguayan peso 0.017717 0.017786 0.01768 0.017712 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

