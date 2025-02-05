AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special...
Recorder Report Published 05 Feb, 2025 06:48am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Feb 04, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR          SDR per  Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         3-Feb-25      31-Jan-25      30-Jan-25      29-Jan-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan
Euro                             0.791732       0.797116        0.79695       0.796521
Japanese yen                     0.004949        0.00497        0.00495       0.004923
U.K. pound                       0.949362       0.951853       0.952119       0.951557
U.S. dollar                      0.770617       0.766974       0.766077        0.76618
Algerian dinar                    0.00566       0.005675       0.005674       0.005675
Australian dollar                0.471309       0.477441       0.476883       0.477866
Botswana pula                    0.054791       0.055222       0.055234       0.055165
Brazilian real                   0.131323       0.131568       0.129844        0.13077
Brunei dollar                    0.563275       0.565949
Canadian dollar                  0.527711       0.529532       0.531481       0.530779
Chilean peso                     0.000783       0.000776       0.000773       0.000772
Czech koruna                     0.031381       0.031675       0.031735       0.031693
Danish krone                     0.106105       0.106827       0.106808       0.106734
Indian rupee                     0.008846       0.008852       0.008848        0.00885
Israeli New Shekel               0.213526       0.214418       0.213749       0.212828
Korean won                        0.00053       0.000535
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.49431                                      2.48558
Malaysian ringgit                0.171439       0.173524
Mauritian rupee                  0.016118       0.016371       0.016401
Mexican peso                      0.03722       0.037462       0.037252
New Zealand dollar               0.427269       0.431615       0.433791       0.433849
Norwegian krone                   0.06759       0.067913       0.067759       0.067625
Omani rial                        2.00421        1.99473                       1.99267
Peruvian sol                     0.207546       0.206453       0.206379       0.205907
Philippine peso                  0.013201       0.013142       0.013101
Polish zloty                     0.186355       0.189022       0.189656       0.189447
Qatari riyal                     0.211708                      0.210461       0.210489
Russian ruble                    0.007711       0.007841       0.007817       0.007817
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.205498                      0.204287       0.204315
Singapore dollar                 0.563275       0.565949
South African rand               0.040711       0.041255       0.041402       0.041004
Swedish krona                     0.06896       0.069472       0.069481       0.069532
Swiss franc                      0.841193       0.842042        0.84314       0.845114
Thai baht                         0.02262       0.022791       0.022689       0.022708
Trinidadian dollar               0.114668       0.113803       0.113768       0.113687
U.A.E. dirham                    0.209834                      0.208598       0.208626
Uruguayan peso                   0.017717       0.017786        0.01768       0.017712
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

