Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (February 04, 2025).
========================
Open Bid Rs 278.70
Open Offer Rs 280.91
========================
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 4
|
279
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 4
|
278.80
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 4
|
155.27
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 4
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 4
|
1.24
|
Euro to USD / Feb 4
|
1.03
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 3
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 3
|
5,994.57
|
Nasdaq / Feb 3
|
19,391.96
|
Dow Jones / Feb 3
|
44,421.91
|
India Sensex / Feb 4
|
77,841.29
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 4
|
38,764.24
|
Hang Seng / Feb 4
|
20,695.48
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 4
|
8,542.94
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 4
|
21,365.83
|
France CAC40 / Feb 4
|
7,830.51
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 3
|
18,285
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 3
|
250,685
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 4
|
71.96
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 4
|
2,811.98
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 4
|
66.66
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 5
|
257.13
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 5
|
267.95
|Stock
|Price
|
Suhail Jute / Feb 4
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
89.99
▲ 46.43 (106.59%)
|
Cresent Jute / Feb 4
Crescent Jute Products Limited(CJPL)
|
4.65
▲ 1.75 (60.34%)
|
Oilboy Energy / Feb 4
Oilboy Energy Limited(OBOY)
|
10.18
▲ 0.98 (10.65%)
|
First Capital Equities / Feb 4
First Capital Equities Limited(FCEL)
|
6.50
▲ 0.61 (10.36%)
|
Sanghar Sugar / Feb 4
Sanghar Sugar Mills Limited(SANSM)
|
44.94
▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
|
Jauharabad Sug / Feb 4
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited(JSML)
|
31.97
▲ 2.91 (10.01%)
|
Pak Leather / Feb 4
Pak Leather Crafts Limited(PAKL)
|
39.48
▲ 3.59 (10%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Feb 4
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
29.70
▲ 2.7 (10%)
|
Chashma / Feb 4
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited(CHAS)
|
82.47
▲ 7.5 (10%)
|
Power Cem(Pref) / Feb 4
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
11.45
▲ 1.04 (9.99%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Feb 4
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
43.53
▼ -4.84 (-10.01%)
|
Big Bird Foods / Feb 4
Big Bird Foods Limited(BBFL)
|
45.20
▼ -4.93 (-9.83%)
|
Apna Microfin. / Feb 4
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
10.80
▼ -1.17 (-9.77%)
|
LSE Ventures / Feb 4
LSE Ventures Limited(LSEVL)
|
11.45
▼ -1.22 (-9.63%)
|
B.R.R. Guardian / Feb 4
B.R.R. Guardian Limited(BRRG)
|
20
▼ -2.11 (-9.54%)
|
DH Partners / Feb 4
DH Partners Limited(DHPL)
|
59
▼ -5.89 (-9.08%)
|
Dandot Cement / Feb 4
Dandot Cement Company Limited(DNCC)
|
16.50
▼ -1.63 (-8.99%)
|
Pak Gen.Ins. / Feb 4
The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd.(PKGI)
|
8.50
▼ -0.74 (-8.01%)
|
Ghandhara Automobiles / Feb 4
Ghandhara Automobiles Limited(GAL)
|
428
▼ -37.12 (-7.98%)
|
Sana Ind / Feb 4
Sana Industries Limited(SNAI)
|
27.59
▼ -2.32 (-7.76%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 4
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
53,947,815
▼ -0.04
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 4
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
24,695,262
▼ -0.11
|
Ghani Chem. Ind. / Feb 4
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited(GCIL)
|
22,003,898
▼ -0.58
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 4
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
21,999,055
▼ -0.03
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 4
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
20,405,457
▼ -0.02
|
National Bank / Feb 4
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
16,301,293
▲ 2.48
|
Fauji Cement / Feb 4
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
16,213,883
▼ -0.2
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 4
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
14,889,488
▼ -2.74
|
Sui South Gas / Feb 4
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
12,372,259
▲ 0.55
|
Siddiqsons Tin / Feb 4
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited(STPL)
|
12,268,925
▼ -0.39
