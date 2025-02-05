KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 04, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 111,935.38 High: 113,649.08 Low: 111,828.11 Net Change: 809.63 Volume (000): 170,646 Value (000): 14,898,035 Makt Cap (000) 3,452,230,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,323.62 NET CH (-) 318.96 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,147.63 NET CH (-) 28.68 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,542.95 NET CH (-) 249.89 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,972.60 NET CH (-) 158.74 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,264.06 NET CH (-) 130.53 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,359.17 NET CH (+) 6.34 ------------------------------------ As on: 04- February -2025 ====================================

