2025-02-05
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 04, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 04, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 111,935.38
High: 113,649.08
Low: 111,828.11
Net Change: 809.63
Volume (000): 170,646
Value (000): 14,898,035
Makt Cap (000) 3,452,230,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,323.62
NET CH (-) 318.96
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,147.63
NET CH (-) 28.68
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,542.95
NET CH (-) 249.89
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,972.60
NET CH (-) 158.74
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,264.06
NET CH (-) 130.53
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,359.17
NET CH (+) 6.34
------------------------------------
As on: 04- February -2025
====================================
