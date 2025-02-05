AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-05

Private medical colleges: UHS releases provisional merit list

Muhammad Saleem Published 05 Feb, 2025 06:48am

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has released the provisional merit list for admissions to private medical colleges in Punjab and a total of 8,104 applicants have been included in the list.

The merit list has been prepared separately for the open merit and overseas categories. Based on this list, candidates will be allocated seats in medical colleges under the centralized admission process, which covers 32 private medical institutions in the province.

As per official estimates, the minimum merit for MBBS admissions in the first selection list is expected to be around 80.3%.

The first selection list, determining college allocations, will be published on Wednesday (today). To facilitate the admission process, dedicated teams have been formed in all private medical colleges.

Additionally, senior faculty members have been appointed as focal persons on the instructions of the UHS Vice-Chancellor to assist with admissions, a UHS spokesperson, said, adding: “A second selection list will be released on February 10 to ensure the remaining seats are filled efficiently.”

Moreover, the UHS has launched Version 3.0 of its MBBS modular curriculum, emphasizing clinical training, community-oriented education, and technological integration in third year.

Based on extensive feedback from faculty and students, the first- and second-year course contents and assessment schemes have been revised, including updates in pathology and pharmacology to enhance early medical learning.

Speaking at the launch, UHS VC Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore said the new curriculum bridges the gap between theory and practice ensuring graduates are competent, skilled, and ethically responsible. He urged affiliated colleges to collaborate with community representatives to align medical training with local healthcare needs.

The new ‘ExposITory Spiral’ framework integrates expository writing, IT proficiency, and research, preparing students for advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) while upholding ethical standards. Other updates include bio-risk management for enhanced biosafety awareness and Clinical Entrepreneurship within the Community Medicine module, fostering an enterprising mindset among graduates.

The assessment system has also been revamped in line with PM&DC guidelines, introducing structured internal assessments, including class quizzes, attendance-based rewards, and End-of-Rotation (EOR) assessments. Colleges have flexibility in designing EOR-assessment plans within a standardized framework.

Further, the UHS is set to broaden the scope of its adolescent health initiative, Pyari Beti, by reaching out to schoolgirls across Punjab and equipping them with practical skills, including self-defense training.

UHS VC Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore has directed his team to collaborate with the School Education Department, Higher Education Department, and Social Welfare Department to extend the initiative’s reach to girls aged 10 to 19 years.

He emphasized that the expansion will begin with a pilot project in Lahore, Bahawalpur, and Sialkot, targeting schools in both low- and high-income areas. “This initiative is about more than just awareness — it’s about empowering young girls to navigate adolescence with confidence,” said Prof Rathore, adding: “By reaching out to schools across Punjab, we will ensure that every girl, regardless of her background, has access to the guidance and support she needs.”

