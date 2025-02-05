AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
Three-day 16th Karachi Literature Festival begins from 7th

Recorder Report Published 05 Feb, 2025 06:48am

KARACHI: The Oxford University Press Pakistan (OUPP) unveiled plans for the 16th Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) during a well-attended press conference at a local hotel. The three-day festival, themed Narratives from the Soil, will take place from February 7 to 9, 2025.

Media representatives gathered to learn about this highly anticipated cultural event that has become a cornerstone of Pakistan’s literary calendar.

The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah’s message for the KLF emphasized the administration’s continued support, “Karachi Literature Festival celebrates the vibrant culture of our city and the power of ideas. As Chief Minister of Sindh, I am delighted to support this platform that fosters creativity, learning, and dialogue among diverse voices across our province.”

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said, “Karachi Literature Festival has been successfully held for the past 16 years, emphasizing and ensuring the promotion of knowledge, literature, civilization, and culture while also enhancing Karachi’s image.” He further said, “KLF provides the youth with an opportunity to connect with the language, traditions, and culture of their ancestors.”

Congratulating the management of the Karachi Literature Festival, the Mayor assured them that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) would extend all possible support for the festival’s organization.

Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director, OUPP, sharing his thoughts about the upcoming event, said, “This year’s theme, ‘Narratives from the Soil,’ beautifully reflects the intrinsic bond between storytelling and our roots.

Literature has always been a mirror of history, identity, and cultural evolution, preserving the voices that shape our collective consciousness. Through this festival, we celebrate the richness of our land’s literary legacy and the stories that continue to define who we are.“

Eminent authors, poets, thinkers, and change makers, will participate in essential conversations regarding the new narratives, social paradigms, and cultural recognizance. Special guests will include HE Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France, Scott Urbom, US Consul General Karachi, Mike Dawson, and Head of British Deputy High Commission, Karachi, Chief Executive British Council Karachi, CEO Allianz, and Director Goethe. An impressive line up of speakers includes stalwarts like Arfa Sayeda Zehra, F. S. Aijazuddin, Iftikhar Arif, Kamila Shamsie, Mishal Husain, and Asghar Nadeem Syed.

The KLF-Getz Pharma Book Awards will recognize literary excellence across multiple genres; the winners will be announced during the inauguration ceremony.

OUPP unveiled a dynamic program featuring a diverse line up of concurrent events throughout the festival. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab will engage in an insightful session, Katcheri with the Mayor, while former Minister of State Muhammad Azfar Ahsan will delve into Pakistan’s business climate.

Senator Sherry Rehman will join the discussion A Journey of Friendship and Political Activism. With a rich array of literary conversations, cultural performances, and thought-provoking panels, the three-day Karachi Literature Festival promises an immersive experience for attendees.

Attendees can look forward to book launches, thought-provoking panels, discussions on contemporary issues, movie screenings, poetry recitations, vibrant cultural performances, and a dedicated Youth Pavilion featuring drama, music and storytelling. The festival will also showcase traditional poetry through mushaira sessions, qawwali, performances, and host an extensive book fair featuring publishers from across the country.

Karachi Literature Festival Literature Oxford University Press Pakistan

