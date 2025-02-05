Teachers protest against tax deductions on salaries

ISLAMABAD: Joint Action Committee (JAC), a body of all the employees of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), has urged the government for the immediate restoration of 25 percent rebate/exemption of income tax on teachers’ salaries.

Staging massive protest outside Islamabad’s National Press Club (NPC), the demonstrating teachers have demanded for 100 percent income tax exemption for all employees of education department with effect from 01-01-2025. “Sanction education allowance equal to basic pay for all employees of education department, increase teaching allowance from Rs1,000 to 50 percent of the basic pay of all teachers,” JAC emphasised.

Teachers of Islamabad’s over 422 educational institutions staged a strong protest against tax deductions on their salaries, calling it an act of injustice. They also presented a Charter of Demands and warned the government they would shut down all educational institutions indefinitely, if their demands were not met.

The protest demonstration was largely attended by teaching and non-teaching staff of all schools and colleges, working under the umbrella of FDE. The protestors chanted slogans against the government’s educational policies and urged the immediate restoration of the 25 percent tax rebate and all allowances, warning that failure to do so would result in the closure of educational institutions, JAC further highlighted.

Teachers stated that their peaceful protest would continue until their demands were accepted. They further warned that if the tax rebate policy was not restored or reviewed within a week and an education allowance equal to the basic salary was not granted, they would completely boycott classes and even upcoming annual exams of students of all classes.

The JAC leaders including Fazal Mola, Professor Rashid Khan, Dr Raheema Rahman, Tahir Bhatti, Raheel Akhtar Bhatti, and Sardar Siddique addressed the gathering. Thousands of teachers gathered in protest demonstrations, showed unity and support for their demands.

JAC leaders strongly criticised the government’s policies towards teachers and allied staff. They said that despite their long-standing demand for an education allowance, the government instead eliminated the tax rebate without consultation, which they termed as “economic murder” of the teachers.

In addition, the JAC leaders warned of continuing their protest until all demands are met, advising the federal government to pay serious attention to teachers’ demands and avoid disrupting educational activities.

