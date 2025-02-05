Spotify’s monthly active users reach record high of 675m in Dec

KARACHI: With a 12 percent year-over-year surge, Spotify’s monthly active users (MAU) reached a record high of 675 million by the end of December 2024. This represents the highest Q4 net MAU additions ever.

Spotify Premium subscriptions also grew 11 percent YoY to 263 million, highlighting continued consumer appetite for ad-free listening and personalised content.

According to fourth quarterly report, financially, the company saw strong growth, with revenue up 16 percent year-over-year to €4.2 billion, driven by increases in both subscriptions and advertising. A record-high gross margin of 32.2 percent was achieved, and operating income reached a new quarterly high of €477 million, demonstrating improved cost efficiencies and profitability.

This marks the company’s first full year of operating income profitability, along with record gross margin, operating margin, and free cash flow.

