Tragic boat capsizing near Moroccan port: Remains of four Pakistanis to reach Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) announced that the mortal remains of four Pakistani nationals, who lost their lives in a tragic boat capsizing near the Moroccan port of Dakhla on January 16, are scheduled to reach Islamabad today.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement issued on Tuesday that after an extensive verification process, authorities confirmed the identities of 13 Pakistani victims. As part of the repatriation efforts, bodies of four individuals will be transported via Saudi Airlines flight on Wednesday.

The FO also released the details of four deceased Pakistanis to be brought back to Pakistan are: Hamid Shabbir (Passport No: CZ5133683), Muhammad Arslan Khan (Passport No: LM453261), Qaisar Iqbal (Passport No: GR1331413), and Sajjad Ali (Passport No: XX1836111).

Other who have been identified by NADRA system includes, Sufiyan Ali, Raees Afzal, Qasnain Haider, Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Akram, Danish Rehman, Muhammad Sajawal, Shahzad Ahmed and Ehtisham Mehmood.

A boat with over 86 illegal immigrants aboard capsized on January 16 near Moroccan’s Dakhla port including 44 Pakistani nationals. Over 22 survivors, however, returned back to Pakistan last week.

The Pakistani government has been working with Moroccan authorities to facilitate the identification and repatriation of the remaining victims, says the FO spokesperson. Authorities have urged citizens to avoid illegal migration routes and emphasised the risks involved in human smuggling networks. The repatriation of the remaining deceased will be shared in due course.

