AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-05

Tragic boat capsizing near Moroccan port: Remains of four Pakistanis to reach Islamabad today

Published 05 Feb, 2025 07:24am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) announced that the mortal remains of four Pakistani nationals, who lost their lives in a tragic boat capsizing near the Moroccan port of Dakhla on January 16, are scheduled to reach Islamabad today.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement issued on Tuesday that after an extensive verification process, authorities confirmed the identities of 13 Pakistani victims. As part of the repatriation efforts, bodies of four individuals will be transported via Saudi Airlines flight on Wednesday.

The FO also released the details of four deceased Pakistanis to be brought back to Pakistan are: Hamid Shabbir (Passport No: CZ5133683), Muhammad Arslan Khan (Passport No: LM453261), Qaisar Iqbal (Passport No: GR1331413), and Sajjad Ali (Passport No: XX1836111).

Other who have been identified by NADRA system includes, Sufiyan Ali, Raees Afzal, Qasnain Haider, Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Akram, Danish Rehman, Muhammad Sajawal, Shahzad Ahmed and Ehtisham Mehmood.

A boat with over 86 illegal immigrants aboard capsized on January 16 near Moroccan’s Dakhla port including 44 Pakistani nationals. Over 22 survivors, however, returned back to Pakistan last week.

The Pakistani government has been working with Moroccan authorities to facilitate the identification and repatriation of the remaining victims, says the FO spokesperson. Authorities have urged citizens to avoid illegal migration routes and emphasised the risks involved in human smuggling networks. The repatriation of the remaining deceased will be shared in due course.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Foreign Office migrants Pakistanis Shafqat Ali Khan Moroccan port Tragic boat capsizing

Comments

200 characters

Tragic boat capsizing near Moroccan port: Remains of four Pakistanis to reach Islamabad today

220MW hybrid project: KE tells Nepra won’t seek additional costs

Govt to unveil Ramazan relief package sans USC: PM

CCP tells Aurangzeb: 23 major actions taken against cartels and cos

PM announces green channel restoration

PECA amendments challenged in SC

Prince Karim Aga Khan, Leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

COAS issues stern warning to India’s military leadership

Failure to prevent fatal incidents: Nepra slaps Rs53m penalty on Discos

Online Sales Tax return format: KTBA says concerned at recent changes

Gwadar Port operationalisation: PM orders setting up of panel to engage with stakeholders

Read more stories