PSX raises Rs92.63bn via auction for GIS

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) raised Rs 92.63 billion for the Ministry of Finance in the 18th Auction for GOP Ijarah Sukuk (GIS) held on 4-February, 2025.
Total bids received worth Rs 256.62 billion in the said auction.
The GIS cut-off rates are as follows:
a) Fixed Rate Discounted
- 1Y Discounted: 10.2499% (-17 bps)
b) Fixed Rental Rate
-
3Y FRR: 11.4990% (Maintained)
-
5Y FRR: 11.9900 % (Maintained)
-
10Y FRR: No Bids Received
c) Variable Rental Rate
Reference Rate: 11.8901%
-
3Y VRR: 11.1001% (-0.79% to the Reference Rate)
-
5Y VRR: 11.2301% (-0.66% to the Reference Rate; Maintained)
-
10Y VRR: 11.5601% (-0.33% to the Reference Rate).
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments