PSX raises Rs92.63bn via auction for GIS

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) raised Rs 92.63 billion for the Ministry of Finance in the 18th Auction for GOP Ijarah Sukuk (GIS) held on 4-February, 2025.

Total bids received worth Rs 256.62 billion in the said auction.

The GIS cut-off rates are as follows:

a) Fixed Rate Discounted

1Y Discounted: 10.2499% (-17 bps)

b) Fixed Rental Rate

3Y FRR: 11.4990% (Maintained)

⁠5Y FRR: 11.9900 % (Maintained)

⁠10Y FRR: No Bids Received

c) Variable Rental Rate

Reference Rate: 11.8901%

3Y VRR: 11.1001% (-0.79% to the Reference Rate)

5Y VRR: 11.2301% (-0.66% to the Reference Rate; Maintained)

⁠10Y VRR: 11.5601% (-0.33% to the Reference Rate).

