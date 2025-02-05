AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025
Markets Print 2025-02-05

PSX raises Rs92.63bn via auction for GIS

Recorder Report Published 05 Feb, 2025 06:48am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) raised Rs 92.63 billion for the Ministry of Finance in the 18th Auction for GOP Ijarah Sukuk (GIS) held on 4-February, 2025.

Total bids received worth Rs 256.62 billion in the said auction.

The GIS cut-off rates are as follows:

a) Fixed Rate Discounted

  • 1Y Discounted: 10.2499% (-17 bps)

b) Fixed Rental Rate

  • 3Y FRR: 11.4990% (Maintained)

  • ⁠5Y FRR: 11.9900 % (Maintained)

  • ⁠10Y FRR: No Bids Received

c) Variable Rental Rate

Reference Rate: 11.8901%

  • 3Y VRR: 11.1001% (-0.79% to the Reference Rate)

  • 5Y VRR: 11.2301% (-0.66% to the Reference Rate; Maintained)

  • ⁠10Y VRR: 11.5601% (-0.33% to the Reference Rate).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PSX PSX stocks

