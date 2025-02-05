PDWP approves four uplift schemes worth Rs25bn

LAHORE: In the 62nd meeting of the current fiscal year 2024-25, the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), chaired by Chairman P&D Board, Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan approved four development schemes amounting to Rs 24,918.759 million.

Construction of a dual carriageway from G.T. Road (Benazir Chowk) to Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (Wahndo Interchange), having length of 15.20 km, District Gujranwala, at a cost of Rs 9,970 million and reconstruction / rehabilitation of G.T. Road from Quaid-e-Azam Interchange (Lahore Ring Road) to Wagah Border, District Lahore, at a cost of Rs 5,600 million were approved.

The third scheme construction of a flyover at Nadirabad Phatak to Industrial Estate, Multan, at a cost of Rs 5,376 million and fourth revamping Bansra Gali Zoological Garden, Murree, at a cost of Rs 3,972.759 million were also approved.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officers.

