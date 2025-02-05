AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-05

Appointment of new CEC: Opposition seeks start of consultations

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published February 5, 2025 Updated February 5, 2025 07:33am

ISLAMABAD: The government appears content with the incumbent Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja continuing in office after his retirement last month, allowed under the 26th Constitutional Amendment, while the opposition is seeking the start of consultations for his replacement.

This law passed by Parliament last October allows the CEC and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members to continue their official duties after retirement, till the appointment of their replacements, following an amendment in Article 215(1).

“In the Constitution, in Article 215, in clause (1) - (A) after the first proviso, the following new proviso shall be inserted, namely: - ’Provided further that the commissioner and a member shall, notwithstanding the expiration of his term, continue to hold office until his successor enters upon the office,” reads this amendment.

PTI stalwart and Leader of the Opposition in NA Omar Ayub Khan has formally written to Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq to constitute a parliamentary committee under Article 213 (2A) and (2B) on the appointment of new CEC.

These laws provide that the PM, in consultation with NA opposition leader, forwards three names for appointment of CEC to a parliamentary committee for hearing and confirmation of any one person. In case there is no consensus between PM and NA opposition leader, each shall forward separate lists to the parliamentary committee for consideration which may confirm any one name. The parliamentary committee to be constituted by the speaker shall comprise 50 percent members from treasury benches and 50 percent from opposition parties.

“Constitution allows the CEC and the ECP members to continue performing their functions after retirement. Once the government and the opposition reach a consensus on the appointment of new CEC and members, they would be in place. There is nothing illegal about it,” Rana Sanaullah, a senior Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and close aide of PM Shehbaz Sharif, told Business Recorder.

The PM would discuss this matter with the opposition leader, he added, without giving any timeframe in this regard.

Previously, in accordance with Article 215(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan, the CEC and ECP members automatically retired on completion of their term.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ECP opposition lawmakers CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja CEC ECP CEC appointment

Comments

200 characters

Appointment of new CEC: Opposition seeks start of consultations

220MW hybrid project: KE tells Nepra won’t seek additional costs

Govt to unveil Ramazan relief package sans USC: PM

CCP tells Aurangzeb: 23 major actions taken against cartels and cos

PM announces green channel restoration

PECA amendments challenged in SC

Prince Karim Aga Khan, Leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

COAS issues stern warning to India’s military leadership

Failure to prevent fatal incidents: Nepra slaps Rs53m penalty on Discos

Online Sales Tax return format: KTBA says concerned at recent changes

Gwadar Port operationalisation: PM orders setting up of panel to engage with stakeholders

Read more stories