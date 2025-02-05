AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-05

National anti-polio campaign inaugurated

Recorder Report Published February 5, 2025 Updated February 5, 2025 07:35am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Focal Person for Polio, Uzma Kardar, inaugurated the national anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children in Sialkot.

The campaign, which aims to protect children under the age of five from the debilitating disease, will run from February 3 to February 9, 2025.

During the launch event, Chief Minister Kardar led a door-to-door polio vaccination drive in Sialkot, where she was warmly welcomed by local residents. She also chaired a meeting and addressed the media alongside the Deputy Commissioner of Sialkot, emphasizing the importance of the campaign.

Kardar highlighted that frontline polio workers will visit households across the province to ensure every child under five receives the polio vaccine. She assured that security personnel have been deployed to safeguard polio workers, praising the police for their commendable role in supporting the campaign.

“Pakistan remains one of only two countries in the world where the polio virus is still endemic,” Kardar stated. “The first case of 2025 was reported in Dera Ismail Khan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, underscoring the urgent need for continued efforts to eradicate this disease.”

The Chief Minister warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone who threatens or obstructs polio teams. She described polio workers as “protectors of children’s futures” and urged parents to cooperate with them, emphasizing that the polio vaccine is safe, effective, and free of cost. She also noted that repeated doses of the vaccine are crucial for strengthening a child’s immunity.

“Every individual must play their part in making Pakistan polio-free,” Kardar said. “The Punjab government is fully committed to eradicating polio and protecting every child from this deadly disease.”

The National Anti-Polio Campaign is a critical step in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to eliminate polio, with Punjab taking a leading role in ensuring the success of this vital initiative.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Anti polio campaign polio vaccines National anti polio campaign Uzma Kardar

Comments

200 characters

National anti-polio campaign inaugurated

220MW hybrid project: KE tells Nepra won’t seek additional costs

Govt to unveil Ramazan relief package sans USC: PM

CCP tells Aurangzeb: 23 major actions taken against cartels and cos

PM announces green channel restoration

PECA amendments challenged in SC

Prince Karim Aga Khan, Leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

COAS issues stern warning to India’s military leadership

Failure to prevent fatal incidents: Nepra slaps Rs53m penalty on Discos

Online Sales Tax return format: KTBA says concerned at recent changes

Gwadar Port operationalisation: PM orders setting up of panel to engage with stakeholders

Read more stories