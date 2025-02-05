PTI rally at Minar-i-Pakistan: LHC seeks reply from DC Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought reply from the deputy commissioner Lahore by February 06 on a petition of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Chief Organizer Aliya Hamza seeking permission to hold a public rally at Minar-i-Pakistan.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel contended that a formal request for the rally was submitted to the deputy commissioner Lahore on January 29, but no response had been received.

He alleged that whenever PTI sought permission for a public gathering, security concerns were raised as a pretext to deny an approval.

He also alleged that the petitioner was also being harassed and threatened to withdraw the request.

The counsel asked the court to direct the authorities to grant permission for the rally scheduled on February 08.

