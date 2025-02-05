LHC orders appointment of regular MD PTV

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the federal government to appoint a regular Managing Director (MD) for Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC).

The court passed this order on a petition of a retired PTV senior news editor Syed Amjad Ali Shah, challenging the government’s failure to appoint a regular MD at the national television since 2021.

He said the government initially assigned the additional charge to the additional secretary for information and since then, more than four officials had been appointed on an interim basis.

He alleged that interference from the ministry of information had severely impacted PTVC’s financial affairs, causing delays in salaries and pension payments for employees and retirees.

He said the high officials at the ministry and the television corporation did not want a regular MD as they had been enjoying benefits including perks and making appointments of their choice.

He asked the court to direct the government to immediately commence the process for the appointment of a permanent MD strictly in accordance with law.

