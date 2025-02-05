AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-05

KP CM directs removal of poor performing DHOs

Recorder Report Published February 5, 2025 Updated February 5, 2025 07:46am

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has directed for the removal of District Health Officers (DHOs) in certain districts due to poor performance and directed that professional and competent DHOs be posted strictly on a merit basis, emphasizing that there can be no compromise on the provision of healthcare services to the public.

These directives he issued, while presiding over a meeting of the Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) of the Health Department.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health Ehtesham Ali, Secretary Health Shahidullah, Director General of Health Services Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Director Independent Monitoring Unit, and other relevant officials.

Participants of the meeting were briefed on the objectives, responsibilities, performance, challenges, and the future roadmap of the Independent Monitoring Unit.

Additionally, the actions taken by the Health Department based on IMU reports were reviewed in the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed the health authorities to take immediate actions on the IMU reports and instructed that the department should also provide details of the actions taken on the reports of IMU.

He further directed to strengthen the monitoring of healthcare facilities and to get public feedback regarding service delivery and facilities provided in health centres across the province.

The Chief Minister emphasized that doctors and other staff who demonstrate good performance should be encouraged and appreciated.

He also directed to ensure that all types of machinery and medical equipment in hospitals are fully operational and emergency medicines are available in public hospitals in the province.

Ali Amin Gandapur also directed for strict actions against habitually absent doctors and other medical staff, emphasizing that the attendance of doctors and medical staff at health centers must be ensured at all costs, and no leniency should be shown in this regard.

During the briefing, it was informed that the IMU conducts an average of 3,972 monitoring visits to healthcare facilities monthly, including 3,428 visits to Primary Health Centers and 544 visits to Secondary Health Centers.

In 2024, a total of 36,244 monitoring visits were conducted at primary and secondary health centers, out of which 6,094 visits were in merged districts.

Monthly reports of these visits are prepared and sent to the relevant stakeholders for decision-making.

These reports cover aspects such as cleanliness of health centers, availability of doctors and paramedical staff, medical equipment and machinery, medicines, and public satisfaction, the authorities told and added that the IMU also monitors Welfare Centers of Population Welfare department. Last year, approximately 9,000 visits were conducted to these centres.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP Ali Amin Gandapur KP CM DHOs District Health Officers

Comments

200 characters

KP CM directs removal of poor performing DHOs

220MW hybrid project: KE tells Nepra won’t seek additional costs

Govt to unveil Ramazan relief package sans USC: PM

CCP tells Aurangzeb: 23 major actions taken against cartels and cos

PM announces green channel restoration

PECA amendments challenged in SC

Prince Karim Aga Khan, Leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

COAS issues stern warning to India’s military leadership

Failure to prevent fatal incidents: Nepra slaps Rs53m penalty on Discos

Online Sales Tax return format: KTBA says concerned at recent changes

Gwadar Port operationalisation: PM orders setting up of panel to engage with stakeholders

Read more stories