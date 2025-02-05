Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at SU

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh, Jamshoro marked Kashmir Solidarity Day with great enthusiasm and fervour under the leadership of acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbhati. In this regard, a rally was taken out from the Arts Faculty Building and marched towards the Allama I.I. Kazi Central Library, where it transformed into a procession.

Addressing the gathering, the acting Vice-Chancellor Dr. Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbhati stated that the United Nations should implement its resolutions regarding Kashmir in letter and spirit.

He said that the people of Kashmir had been enduring severe oppression for decades and that the international community must take practical steps to ensure their right to self-determination. He reiterated that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan due to its geographical, cultural and historical ties.

He lamented that Indian forces had committed grave human rights violations in the occupied valley, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and systematic oppression.

Dr. Khoumbhati stressed that Pakistan will continue to stand with the Kashmiri people and provide them moral, diplomatic and political support at all levels.

He urged students to raise awareness about the Kashmir issue through academic discourse and social media campaigns. VC concluded by asserting that justice will prevail and Kashmiris will soon achieve their long-awaited freedom.

Director Pakistan Study Centre Professor Dr Shuja Ahmed Mahesar called upon the global powers to recognize the plight of Kashmiri civilians who have been deprived of their basic human rights. He also condemned the revocation of Article 370 by the Indian government, terming it an illegal and unilateral move.

He added that India’s actions in the occupied valley had been widely criticized by human rights organizations worldwide. He also paid tribute to the resilience of Kashmiri freedom fighters and stated that their sacrifices will not go in vain.

Director of the Area Study Centre Professor Dr. Mukesh Kumar Khatwani said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi belonged to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and had remained a bitter enemy of Muslims.

He added that Modi’s government has fuelled religious extremism in India and systematically marginalized minorities. Dr. Khatwani highlighted that the abrogation of Article 370 was aimed at changing the demography of Kashmir, which is a direct violation of international laws.

He pointed out that Indian security forces had used pellet guns, curfews and communication blackouts as tools of oppression against Kashmiris.

He called upon international organizations including the United Nations to take concrete steps against India’s blatant violations of human rights. He stressed that peace in South Asia was impossible without a fair resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Dr. Khatwani urged the academic community to actively engage in research and discussions on Kashmir’s historical and political significance. He remarked that Pakistan had always extended diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri cause and will continue to do so.

Chairperson Department of Political Science Professor Dr. Ghulam Akber Mahesar said that Kashmir will soon become a part of Pakistan, as history stands witness that no force could suppress the will of the people forever.

He stated that India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir was a direct challenge to international laws and agreements.’ Dr. Mahesar added that the Kashmiri people had displayed unwavering determination in their struggle for self-determination.

He remarked that India’s use of force couldn’t break the spirit of Kashmiris, who continue to resist oppression with courage.

He called upon the Muslim world to unite and play an active role in highlighting the Kashmir issue on global platforms. He criticized the silence of many Western nations and argued that economic and political interests should not overshadow the fundamental principles of justice and human rights.

He emphasized that Pakistan will never compromise on the Kashmir issue and will continue to advocate for the oppressed people of the valley. He concluded by expressing hope that Kashmiris will soon witness the dawn of freedom, as their sacrifices and resilience will ultimately lead to victory.

The event concluded with slogans in favour of Kashmir’s freedom and prayers for the success of the Kashmiri struggle. Faculty members and administrative officials actively participated in the rally and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Kashmiri cause.

