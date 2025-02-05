AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
4th Junior Polo Championship: CrewLogix Technologies beat CTI Shipping

Recorder Report Published February 5, 2025 Updated February 5, 2025 07:54am

LAHORE: CrewLogix Technologies Tuesday secured a crucial 7-5 victory against CTI Shipping on the second day of the 4th Junior Polo Championship, organized by Lahore Garrison Polo Grounds and sponsored by TCL.

The thrilling match, held at Pakistan Park Cavalry Ground, attracted a large number of spectators and families. In a competitive encounter, Saim Abbas led Crew Logix Technologies with an impressive four goals, while young Diyan Ahmed Butt added three goals to seal the victory.

For CTI Shipping, M Mustafa Fahd Khan was the standout performer, scoring three goals, while Muzammil Ahmed and Syed Ayan Salman contributed one goal each.

The opening chukker was a tightly contested affair, with both teams displaying remarkable skill and intensity, ending the period locked at 2-2.

The second chukker maintained the thrilling momentum as each side added another goal to keep the score level at 3-3. CTI Shipping started the third chukker on a strong note, capitalizing on a 40-yard penalty conversion to take a narrow 4-3 lead.

However, CrewLogix Technologies responded emphatically, launching a stunning comeback with three consecutive goals, surging ahead to 6-4.

In the fourth and final chukker, both teams managed to add a goal to their tally, but CrewLogix Technologies maintained their dominance, securing a well-fought 7-5 victory.

