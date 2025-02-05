AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-05

COMSATS varsity: appointment of permanent rector urged

Recorder Report Published 05 Feb, 2025 07:56am

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on Science and Technology emphasised the urgent need for the COMSATS University to appoint a permanent Rector to ensure effective decision-making and long-term planning.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood.

The meeting agenda included a comprehensive briefing by the Overview of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Review of COMSATS University’s subsidiaries, Current and Future Campus Setups across the Country, Expansion Plans: Steps to Open More Institutions.

COMSATS University presented a detailed briefing on the Overview of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Review of COMSATS University’s subsidiaries, Current and Future Campus Setups across the Country, Expansion Plans: Steps to Open More Institutions.

The committee emphasised the urgent need for the university to appoint a permanent rector to ensure effective decision-making and long-term planning. It also highlighted that other institutions under the Ministry of Science and Technology, which are currently without permanent heads, must urgently appoint qualified individuals to these positions.

Addressing the matter, the Minister for Science and Technology informed the committee that the final approval for these appointments lies with the prime minister. Once the prime minister grants approval, all pending appointments will be finalised without delay.

The board of directors of the National Testing Service (NTS) is COMSATS University.

In light of this, the committee has directed the Ministry of Science and Technology to prepare and submit a comprehensive report to committee detailing any actions taken against NTS in response to allegations of corruption, should such allegations have been made. The directive reflects the committee’s commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in public institutions. The ministry has been urged to prioritise this matter and provide a clear account of any steps taken to address potential misconduct or irregularities within NTS.

The committee also instructed the ministry to ensure that funds for projects with approved PC-1 are released promptly to avoid any unnecessary delays in project implementation.

COMSATS University COMSATS University rector

