Commissioner assures industrialists of resolving their issues

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has assured the industrialists solving the issues they face in ensuring uninterrupted transportation of export and import goods in the SITE industrial area.

During his visit to the SITE Association of Industry here, he issued orders to launch an anti-encroachment campaign soon, specifically from the Siraj Qasim Teli Flyover to the Nazimabad Underpass, for a permanent solution to the traffic congestion in the entire SITE area.

Earlier, SITE President Ahmed Azeem Alvi highlighted the issues that can be tackled by the Commissioner Karachi office, including traffic jam from Siraj Kassam Teli Flyover to Nazimabad underpass due to parking of fruit vendors’ push carts & vehicles; collection of trade license and property tax by the Town Municipal Corporation (Moriro Mirbahar), jurisdiction related matters and water shortage problem. He added that Trade License & Property Tax should be collected by SITE Limited.

“We simply want water. About 99.8 to 100pc recoveries of utilities are made from industries. We are totally against water theft and want only water which unfortunately, the KWSC has failed to supply. Due to Rangers operation, the sub-soil operators have gone on strike since two days. We are making efforts to resolve this matter at our level,” he said.

Patron-in-Chief Zubair Motiwala said that SITE Limited is responsible for infrastructure uplift of the area from its own resources. Since the purpose of collection of Property Tax is to provide civic amenities, it should be collected by SITE Limited.

Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh said that Rangers operation against water theft is going on since more than a year & half and the most recent one was done day before yesterday. Resultantly, the industries are without water since two days.

Jawed Bilwani, President KCCI, mentioned that an agreement has been signed by all concerned including the then Commissioner Karachi for the supply of 8 MGD water (in summer) and 9 MGD water (in winter) to SITE area and requested the Commissioner to implement the said agreement in letter & spirit.

He drew attention of the Commissioner towards trucks & buses parked at various locations in SITE and remarked that parking space is available at many places such as Valika Hospital, Philips, Ahmed Foods and Labour Square where trucks can be parked without creating hurdle in the flow of traffic.

Former President Majyd Aziz drew attention of the Commissioner towards roads blocked for the security of cricket teams and requested to make security arrangements without blocking roads. Former President Tariq Yousuf requested the Commissioner to exercise his powers for the resolution of issues being discussed in the meeting.

Former President Younus Bashir said that Reiki is done at ‘Jhopra hotels’ where criminal minded people sit and misguide the labours and ask them to do unlawful acts.

