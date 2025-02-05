AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
Feb 05, 2025

Business & Finance Print

CCI offices: FPCCI greets KP govt for providing plots

Published February 5, 2025

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has appreciated the Commerce, Industries and Technical Education Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), for their initiative on FPCCI’s recommendation to provide appropriate plots at district level of the province to set up city or district’s chamber of commerce & industry (CCI) offices and buildings.

This initiative has the potential to be transformational in the economic, industrial, trade, business and commercial development of KP, he added.

He apprised that the Commerce, Industries and Technical Education Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already written to the deputy commissioners of 31 KP districts to identify a 2 kanal plot in each district for the same.

FPCCI Chief maintained that the apex body successfully drew the attention of KP government at the lack of proper office buildings; sufficient space for CCI operations and rental costs of the existing CCI buildings in many districts of the province.

Sheikh highlighted that FPCCI has made district economy as their preferred subject for its research & development activities; and, CCIs are central to achieving trade and industrial growth of any district.

He added that all other provincial governments should also follow the initiative by the KP government in this regard to facilitate CCIs in their respective provinces.

S M Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief, UBG, maintained that the vibrant, dynamic and enterprising CCIs – Chambers of Commerce & Industry – are leading from the front to promote industrialization, economic development and employment generation across the country.

He demanded that industrial areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are in need of infrastructure, water, gas, solid waste management and law & order. If the provincial governments can provide us these basic amenities, we will industrialize the province with multi-sectoral, export-oriented and game-changer industrial units, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI KP Government plots Atif Ikram Sheikh CCI office

