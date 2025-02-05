Walton Road project: CBD Punjab nears completion

LAHORE: The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) is rapidly approaching the completion of the Walton Road upgradation project, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to modernizing Lahore’s infrastructure.

Following the successful opening of the Major Ishaq Shaheed Flyover, CBD Punjab has completed the asphalt paving of Walton Road, making it fully motor able for commuters, said a spokesman of the Authority here on Tuesday.

With the primary road infrastructure in place, CBD Punjab has now commenced landscaping works along Walton Road. The ongoing horticulture efforts aim to enhance the area’s aesthetic appeal, with the development of lush green belts and plantations of trees, ensuring a sustainable and eco-friendly urban environment.

Additionally, critical ancillary works, including the construction of concrete footpaths, the installation of signboards, and lane marking are in the final stages. These improvements will not only add to the road’s functionality but also ensure a seamless and safe commuting experience for pedestrians and motorists alike.

CEO CBD Punjab has directed the full deployment of workforce and resources to ensure the project’s timely completion as per the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz. “Our commitment to urban transformation is unwavering. The upgradation of Walton Road is a testament to CBD Punjab’s vision of modern infrastructure development. By integrating sustainable landscaping and urban beautification, we are setting new benchmarks for city planning in Lahore,” stated Imran Amin, CEO CBD Punjab.

The completion of the Walton Road upgradation project will significantly improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance connectivity in the area, further solidifying CBD Punjab’s role in reshaping Lahore’s urban landscape, the spokesman concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025