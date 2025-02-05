Army to be deployed for tri-nation cricket series

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to deploy army and Rangers in Lahore for the upcoming tri-nation cricket series.

Tight security arrangements have been completed for the tournament in which teams from Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa will participate.

According to Home Department, the Interior Ministry has approved the deployment of army and Rangers in the Punjab capital from February 5 to 10. One company each of the Pakistan Army and Rangers will be deployed in the city during the matches.

The Punjab Home Department had written a letter to the federal government on the request of the police.

The New Zealand cricket team will reach Lahore on February 5, while the South African team will arrive on February 7. The tri-nation series will be played on a single league basis from February 8 to 14.

The first match of the tri-nation series will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 8, while the second match will be played between South Africa and New Zealand at the same venue on February 10.

The last league match and the final will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

