272 top-performing students awarded scholarships, cash prizes

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat underscored the government’s commitment to promoting technological skills among youth to address the global trends, while awarding scholarships and cash prizes to 272 top-performing intermediate students across the province’s educational boards.

Speaking at a ceremony to honour high achievers, he emphasized merit-based scholarship for underprivileged students, stating that scholarships were being granted “without political bias” to help them achieve their academic goals. He praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for taking “personal responsibility” to ensure deserving students fulfill their aspirations.

The minister, flanked by Higher Education Secretary Farrukh Naveed, CM’s Task Force on Education Chairman Muzamil Mehmood, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Chairman Zaid bin Maqsood, and Lahore Board Secretary Rizwan Nazeer, lauded the students’ perseverance. “Despite limited resources, Punjab’s youth are setting new benchmarks through hard work and excellence,” he remarked.

Rana Sikandar Hayat said that the ongoing scholarship initiative will cover fees for 1,400 medical students. Additionally, over the next five years, 50% of fees for all students enrolling in medical programmes will be subsidized through the scheme. In the ceremony Punjab government and Higher Education Department awarded cash prizes of Rs500,000, Rs300,000, and Rs100,000 to each first, second, and third-position holders, respectively. While Students participating in event activities also received Rs50,000 each. The education minister further revealed plans to launch a laptop distribution scheme “within the coming days” to enhance digital access for students. During the event, he addressed grievances raised by attendees, issuing immediate directives for resolution.

Concluding the ceremony, the minister conveyed congratulations from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other officials to the students, their parents, and teachers, calling their achievements “a testament to resilience and ambition.”

