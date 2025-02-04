AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Most Gulf markets gain despite trade war fears

Reuters Published 04 Feb, 2025 06:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday as investors focused on upcoming corporate earnings, despite escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

China slapped tariffs on U.S. imports in a swift response to new U.S. duties on Chinese goods, renewing a trade war between the world’s top two economies even as President Donald Trump offered reprieves to Mexico and Canada.

An additional 10% tariff on all Chinese imports into the U.S. came into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Tuesday (0501 GMT) after Trump repeatedly warned Beijing it was not doing enough to halt the flow of illicit drugs into the United States.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.5%, led by a 1.6% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.4% increase in Saudi Telecom Company.

The kingdom’s non-oil business sector expanded at its strongest pace in just over a decade in January, driven by a surge in new orders and robust business activity, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Dubai’s main share index rose 0.7%, with toll operator Salik Company jumping 3.5% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties advancing 0.7%.

Most Gulf markets in red on trade war fears

Dubai’s market continued its recovery following a period of uncertainty. Investor optimism about upcoming fourth-quarter earnings drove positive performance across most sectors, particularly in financials and real estate, said Milad Azar, market analyst at XTB MENA.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index edged higher 0.1%, supported by a 0.4% gain in Borouge after it reported a sharp rise in fourth-quarter profit.

The petrochemical firm also proposed a second-half dividend of 7.9 fils per share.

Crude prices fell as U.S. tariffs on China took effect and Beijing retaliated with its own measures, heightening trade war fears.

The Qatari index finished 0.3% higher, with Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat climbing 2.9%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 0.3%, hit by a 1.3% fall in Talaat Moustafa Group Holding.

------------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     added 0.5% to 12,434
 Abu Dhabi        rose 0.1% to 9,585
 Dubai            gained 0.7% to 5,219
 QATAR            was up 0.3% to 10,659
 EGYPT            eased 0.3% to 29,668
 BAHRAIN          lost 0.3% to 1,865
 OMAN             added 0.7% to 4,587
 KUWAIT           increased 0.6% to 8,452
------------------------------------------
