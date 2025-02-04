AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gill says World Cup triumph, not Australia loss, defines India

AFP Published 04 Feb, 2025 06:46pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NAGPUR: Reigning T20 World Cup champions India have been in top form across all formats, vice-captain Shubman Gill said on Tuesday, dismissing his side’s Test defeat in Australia as a one-off.

Rohit Sharma’s men clinched the T20 crown in South Africa last year, seven months after they ended the most recent ODI World Cup at home as runners-up.

But a 3-0 Test whitewash at home to New Zealand in October-November, followed by the 3-1 defeat in Australia last month, saw star cricketers including Rohit and Virat Kohli come under scrutiny for their poor batting form.

“One series does not define the form of the whole team,” Gill told reporters ahead of the first of three one-day internationals against England starting in Nagpur on Thursday.

Frustrated Bumrah says India will benefit from Australia defeat

“Definitely we did not play as per our expectations in the Australian series, but still we played some good cricket,” the top-order batsman said.

“One match and one day doesn’t define us… we should keep all those things in mind.”

The three ODI matches, which follow India’s 4-1 T20 series victory over England, come ahead of the 50-over Champions Trophy starting on February 19.

Rohit and Kohli, who both retired from T20 cricket after the World Cup win, return to the ODI set-up and Gill said the team is upbeat.

However, he also warned the three matches against a “good” England team were not a practice run for the Champions Trophy.

Gill, 25, is seen as a potential future leader for India whenever Rohit, 37, retires from ODI and Test cricket.

He said being deputy to Rohit had been one of the main challenges of his international career since 2019.

“I take it as a challenge to lead my way, firstly with my performance and then definitely in the field if Rohit bhai (brother) would want my opinions,” Gill said.

“What are the plans for certain batsmen, certain bowlers, how to take on certain oppositions – just learning that is a big curve for me.”

Wrist-spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been added to the ODI squad after he was named player of the series in the T20s with 14 wickets in five matches against England.

BCCI Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill T20

Comments

200 characters

Gill says World Cup triumph, not Australia loss, defines India

PM Shehbaz orders Ramadan package without utility stores

President Zardari leaves for China for five-day visit

KSE-100 retreats after positive start, closes 810 points lower

China hits back with tariffs on US goods after Trump imposes new levies

Military’s top brass reviews national security situation amid rising threats

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Govt issues EV production licenses to 57 manufacturers: report

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,900 to hit new all-time high in Pakistan

Allied Bank posts Rs44.4bn profit in 2024

Shift to renewables: Olympia Mills to install 500KW solar power plant

Read more stories