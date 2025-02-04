16th Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) set to begin on Friday

The 16th edition of Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) is set to begin on Friday, as hosts and partners signified the growth of the global event as a culturally significant space for literates, artists, creatives, and changemakers during a press conference at Beach Luxury Hotel on Tuesday.

The “cornerstone of Pakistan’s literary calendar” will include a host of book launches, thought-provoking panels, discussion on contemporary issues, movie screenings, poetry recitations, vibrant cultural performances, and showcases of traditional poetry through mushaira and qawwali under the theme of “Narratives from the Soil,” according to a press release issued by Oxford University Press Pakistan on Tuesday.

“In this year’s festival, we celebrate those literary stalwarts this soil has birthed– not just the current era but historically as well. And the Pakistani diaspora living in other countries and writing and doing creative work,” Managing Director of Oxford University Press Pakistan Arshad Husain said at the press conference.

According to Husain, the festival was first created to innovate new social and cultural avenues in Karachi that were lacking. The Oxford University Press also hoped to inspire a love for reading as people have less and less time for literature. It has since become a model for literature festivals across the country.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab attracted great applause from audience members with his comments about the future of the literature festival.

“It is an honor for Karachi that this festival has been held since 2010 in the city, and we get to showcase Karachi’s vibrance,” he said.

“It gives me great joy that the Government of Sindh is a partner, and I hope that next year this festival can be hosted at one of Karachi’s public places. We are prepared to make Frere Hall available for the festival,” he added.

KLF – over a decade since its creation – has expanded to be a cultural space to display and discuss modern developments in climate change and sustainability, Urdu rap, the education emergency, stand-up comedy and Artificial Intelligence (AI), to name a few.

With 200 speakers, over 70 sessions and 26 book launches, the event will be inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Keynote speakers include Arfa Syeda Zehra, F.S. Aijazuddin who will welcome guests on Friday, and Asghar Nadeem Syed and Mishal Husain who will close the event on Sunday evening.

In addition, Iftikhar Arif and Kamila Shamsie are some of the notable lineup of speakers, while foreign dignitaries and special guests include Ambassador of France HE Nicolas Galey, U.S. Consul General Karachi Scott Urbom and Head of British Deputy High Commission Karachi Martin Dawson.

Husain added, “The purpose has always been to celebrate and provide literature space to showcase the diversity of this part of the world and the cultural pluralism. We have authors, writers, thought leaders, and literary figures who come and participate.”

The “Youth Pavilion” speaker series is a unique introduction to this year’s event. Over two days, young readers ranging from five to 18 years old are welcome to express themselves and take an active part in the festival.

Husain remarked that “At the end of the day, they are our future. This is providing them a platform to come and experience literature, culture, the arts and poetry.”

Also new this year is the categorization of sessions into genres of public interest, culture, education, and literature – which will be the majority and about 67 per cent of the sessions.

The inaugurating ceremony will announce the KLF-Getz Pharma Prize winners in their respective categories. Short-listed for the English Fiction Prize are ‘The Election’ by Omar Shahid Hamid, ‘Left You Behind’ by Nazneen Sheikh, ‘Akbar in Wonderland’ by Umber Khairi and ‘The Monsoon War’ by Bina Shah.

The event is free and open to all. It will also be live-streamed across Oxford University Press Paskistan’s website and social channels