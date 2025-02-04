AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mbappe out for Real Madrid cup game as Ancelotti backs ref complaints

AFP Published 04 Feb, 2025 05:35pm

MADRID: Carlo Ancelotti said Kylian Mbappe would miss Real Madrid’s upcoming Copa del Rey quarter-final against Leganes with a bruised calf and backed his club’s complaints about Spanish refereeing on Tuesday.

French striker Mbappe was hacked down by Espanyol’s Carlos Romero during their 1-0 La Liga defeat on Saturday with the defender avoiding a red card and going on to score the winning goal against the league leaders.

On Monday Madrid sent a letter to the Spanish football federation blasting refereeing in Spain as “rigged” and “completely discredited”.

“Mbappe started to train today, yesterday we gave him an extra day of recovery,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“He has a bruised calf, he trained normally but tomorrow he will not be available for the game.”

Manchester City the big spenders in January transfer window

Ancelotti said the decision not to send off Romero was “inexplicable” after the game and reiterated his point ahead of the Leganes clash.

“We’re talking about something that’s inexplicable, we’re talking above all about the welfare of the players, and what Madrid’s message asks for is an explanation, and that seems right to me,” said Ancelotti.

“We want an explanation about what happened and why nothing was done to look after the welfare of the player.”

Ancelotti also said Jude Bellingham was set to miss the Leganes game with a knock, along with David Alaba, who was ruled out with a thigh injury earlier Tuesday.

The Austrian defender will miss between two and three weeks, according to Ancelotti.

Alaba, only recently back from a year-long knee injury absence, will be unavailable for the derby clash in La Liga against Atletico Madrid on Saturday and is unlikely to feature in the Champions League play-off tie against Manchester City.

Los Blancos travel to face the Premier League side in Manchester on February 11 and then host the second leg on February 19.

Antonio Rudiger is a major doubt for the game with another thigh injury, leaving youngster Raul Asencio and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as Madrid’s likely centre-back pairing.

Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal are long-term injury absentees for Madrid in defence.

“Unfortunately in the last two days we’ve lost two important players, that’s something we did not contemplate… Alaba was ready to play tomorrow, as he had good feelings,” said Ancelotti.

“It’s a moment of emergency which we have to bear out, because these are small problems, Alaba will be out for 15-20 days, Rudiger the same, so we have to deal with it with (the players) we have.”

Kylian Mbappe Carlo Ancelotti

Comments

200 characters

Mbappe out for Real Madrid cup game as Ancelotti backs ref complaints

President Zardari leaves for China for five-day visit

KSE-100 retreats after positive start, closes 810 points lower

China hits back with tariffs on US goods after Trump imposes new levies

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Govt issues EV production licenses to 57 manufacturers: report

Allied Bank posts Rs44.4bn profit in 2024

Shift to renewables: Olympia Mills to install 500KW solar power plant

Crude prices fall on US-China trade clash

Public holiday: PSX, SBP to remain closed on Wednesday, February 05

Aurangzeb says will urge CJP to fast-track tax cases

Read more stories