AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian missile kills five in east Ukraine town

AFP Published 04 Feb, 2025 05:18pm
File Photo
File Photo

KYIV: A Russian missile attack Tuesday on the Ukrainian city of Izyum, briefly occupied by Russia in 2022, killed five people and wounded three dozen more, officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said after the attack that it was “impossible to reconcile with this cruelty” and urged allies to pile pressure on Moscow to end its invasion.

Oleg Synegubov, governor of the wider Kharkiv region that lies next to the Russian border, said 38 people had been wounded in the Russian strike, including a 15-year-old girl.

He said rescue workers had pulled a body from rubble after the ballistic missile strike, increasing an inital death toll of four to five.

Russia says advancing towards flashpoint Ukrainian city

Zelensky said the city council building had been damaged in the attack while Synegubov earlier said a five-storey residential building was hit.

“We need to put pressure on Russia, use as much force as possible – the force of arms, the force of sanctions, the force of diplomacy – to stop the terror and protect lives,” Zelensky wrote on social media.

Izyum, which had a population of around 45,000 people before the Russian invasion launched in February 2022, was occupied for several months at the beginning of the war before being retaken by Ukrainian forces later that year.

Russian forces are making gains in the region and undoing the advances Kyiv’s army made in their 2022 counteroffensive, while stepping up bombardments.

The town lies some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the front line.

Ukraine russia ukraine Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Kharkiv region

Comments

200 characters

Russian missile kills five in east Ukraine town

President Zardari leaves for China for five-day visit

KSE-100 retreats after positive start, closes 810 points lower

China hits back with tariffs on US goods after Trump imposes new levies

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Govt issues EV production licenses to 57 manufacturers: report

Allied Bank posts Rs44.4bn profit in 2024

Shift to renewables: Olympia Mills to install 500KW solar power plant

Crude prices fall on US-China trade clash

Public holiday: PSX, SBP to remain closed on Wednesday, February 05

Aurangzeb says will urge CJP to fast-track tax cases

Read more stories