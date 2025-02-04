PM Shehbaz orders Ramadan package without utility stores

|Stock
|Price
|
Suhail Jute / Feb 4
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
89.99
▲ 46.43 (106.59%)
|
Cresent Jute / Feb 4
Crescent Jute Products Limited(CJPL)
|
4.72
▲ 1.82 (62.76%)
|
S.S.Oil / Feb 4
S.S.Oil Mills Limited(SSOM)
|
81.36
▲ 7.4 (10.01%)
|
Sanghar Sugar / Feb 4
Sanghar Sugar Mills Limited(SANSM)
|
44.94
▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
|
Jauharabad Sug / Feb 4
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited(JSML)
|
31.97
▲ 2.91 (10.01%)
|
Chashma / Feb 4
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited(CHAS)
|
82.47
▲ 7.5 (10%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Feb 4
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
29.70
▲ 2.7 (10%)
|
Pak Leather / Feb 4
Pak Leather Crafts Limited(PAKL)
|
39.48
▲ 3.59 (10%)
|
Shabbir Tiles / Feb 4
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited(STCL)
|
16.50
▲ 1.5 (10%)
|
Power Cem(Pref) / Feb 4
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
11.45
▲ 1.04 (9.99%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Feb 4
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
43.53
▼ -4.84 (-10.01%)
|
D.M. Textile / Feb 4
D.M. Textile Mills Limited(DMTX)
|
63.10
▼ -6.9 (-9.86%)
|
B.R.R. Guardian / Feb 4
B.R.R. Guardian Limited(BRRG)
|
20.01
▼ -2.1 (-9.5%)
|
DH Partners / Feb 4
DH Partners Limited(DHPL)
|
59
▼ -5.89 (-9.08%)
|
Khyber Textile / Feb 4
Khyber Textile Mills Limited(KHYT)
|
413.86
▼ -40.67 (-8.95%)
|
Ghandhara Automobiles / Feb 4
Ghandhara Automobiles Limited(GAL)
|
427
▼ -38.12 (-8.2%)
|
Sana Ind / Feb 4
Sana Industries Limited(SNAI)
|
27.46
▼ -2.45 (-8.19%)
|
Dawood Lawrencepur / Feb 4
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited(DLL)
|
284
▼ -25.09 (-8.12%)
|
Apna Microfin. / Feb 4
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
11
▼ -0.97 (-8.1%)
|
Dandot Cement / Feb 4
Dandot Cement Company Limited(DNCC)
|
16.75
▼ -1.38 (-7.61%)
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 4
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
46,445,652
▼ -0.05
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 4
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
24,695,262
▼ -0.06
|
Ghani Chem. Ind. / Feb 4
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited(GCIL)
|
22,003,898
▼ -0.44
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 4
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
21,999,055
▼ -0.06
|
Fauji Cement / Feb 4
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
16,213,883
▼ -0.35
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 4
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
14,783,471
▼ -2.35
|
National Bank / Feb 4
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
14,669,792
▲ 2.88
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 4
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
13,772,009
▲ 0.04
|
Siddiqsons Tin / Feb 4
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited(STPL)
|
12,268,925
▼ -0.22
|
Sui South Gas / Feb 4
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
10,907,445
▲ 0.6
