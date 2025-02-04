AIRLINK 191.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.35%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
FCCL 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.08%)
FFL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 25.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
HUBC 127.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.38%)
PACE 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
PAEL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.5%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
PIBTL 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.34%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-2.31%)
PRL 34.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-7.31%)
PTC 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.05%)
SEARL 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.03%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.3%)
TRG 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.77%)
WAVESAPP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.75%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,766 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.76%)
BR30 34,650 Decreased By -322.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,862 Decreased By -882.7 (-0.78%)
KSE30 35,021 Decreased By -338.7 (-0.96%)
PM Shehbaz orders Ramadan package without utility stores

Published 04 Feb, 2025 02:29pm
