AIRLINK 191.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.35%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.18%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
HUBC 127.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.54%)
OGDC 200.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.33%)
PACE 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
PAEL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.5%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.06%)
PIBTL 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.34%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-2.31%)
PRL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-7.07%)
PTC 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.05%)
SEARL 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.37%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.63%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.54%)
TRG 65.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.98%)
WAVESAPP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.75%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,766 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.76%)
BR30 34,650 Decreased By -322.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,862 Decreased By -882.7 (-0.78%)
KSE30 35,021 Decreased By -338.7 (-0.96%)
Feb 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea’s Yoon in court again for impeachment hearings

AFP Published 04 Feb, 2025 02:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been arrested and suspended from duties over his declaration of martial law, was in court again Tuesday for hearings that will decide whether to officially remove him from office.

Yoon, a former prosecutor, plunged democratic South Korea into political turmoil when he declared martial law on December 3, suspending civilian rule and sending soldiers to parliament.

His attempt to impose martial law only lasted around six hours as the opposition-led parliament defied armed troops to vote it down and later impeached him over the move. As part of a separate criminal probe, Yoon was detained in a dawn raid in mid-January on insurrection charges, becoming the first sitting South Korean head of state to be arrested.

He is being held in detention but has been attending impeachment hearings at the Constitutional Court, which will determine whether his impeachment is upheld.

If the court upholds the impeachment, an election must be held within 60 days to elect a new president.

A convoy of black SUVs arrived at the court Tuesday, carrying Yoon to attend a hearing scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm (0500 GMT).

At previous hearings, Yoon denied instructing top military commanders to “drag out” lawmakers from parliament to prevent them from voting down his decree, a claim refuted by opposition MPs.

South Korea investigators ask prosecutors to indict Yoon for insurrection, abuse of power

He has argued that he did not believe the short-lived martial law was a “failed martial law”, but rather one that “ended a bit sooner” than he expected.

During Tuesday’s hearing, two former military commanders and an ex-spy agency official are set to testify as witnesses.

Hong Jang-won, a former deputy director of the National Intelligence Service, testified before lawmakers that he had been ordered to arrest politicians – a claim that contradicts Yoon’s denial of such an order.

Yoon, 64, was indicted in January, with prosecutors accusing him of being a “ringleader of the insurrection”.

He faces a separate criminal trial on those charges. Insurrection is not covered by presidential immunity.

If convicted, he faces jail time or the death penalty.

south korea President Yoon Suk yeol

Comments

200 characters

South Korea’s Yoon in court again for impeachment hearings

Aurangzeb says will urge CJP to fast-track tax cases

Stocks retreat, KSE-100 sheds over 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Allied Bank posts Rs44.4bn profit in 2024

Shift to renewables: Olympia Mills to install 500KW solar power plant

Oil falls amid US tariff pause on Mexico, Canada

Gwadar Port, GFZA: FBR allows duty, tax-free import of vehicles

ECC approves key policy interventions in EFS

Jul-Jan exports up 9.98pc to $19.551bn YoY

Rate cut fallout: Foreign investment in T-Bills takes a hit

Read more stories