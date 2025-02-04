AIRLINK 191.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.6%)
BOP 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
FCCL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.49%)
HUBC 127.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.67%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.54%)
OGDC 199.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.57%)
PACE 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
PAEL 38.94 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
PIAHCLA 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.34%)
PPL 171.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.23%)
PRL 34.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-6.56%)
PTC 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.58%)
SEARL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SSGC 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.38%)
SYM 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.38%)
TRG 65.07 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.7%)
WAVESAPP 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.24%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,766 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.76%)
BR30 34,650 Decreased By -322.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,983 Decreased By -761.6 (-0.68%)
KSE30 35,068 Decreased By -291.4 (-0.82%)
Petra Kvitova to make comeback this month after maternity break

Reuters Published 04 Feb, 2025 11:54am

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will return to action this month after a 15-month maternity break, with the Czech set to play in three tournaments in the United States.

The 34-year-old had announced in January last year that she was expecting her first child with husband and coach Jiri Vanek and gave birth to their son Petr in July, during the Wimbledon fortnight.

Kvitova will play in the Feb. 24-March 2 WTA 250 tournament in Austin, Texas before ramping up her return at WTA 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami.

“I really miss tennis and miss competing, so I’m really looking forward to being back,” Kvitova, who won the All England Club title in 2011 and 2014, said in a video on Instagram.

Estoril Open back in ATP calendar for 2026, Metz event removed

“I can’t wait to see my fans all around the world. Thank you very much for supporting me. It will be a nice journey, and I can’t wait.”

The former world number two last played in October 2023 and won titles in Miami and Berlin that year.

