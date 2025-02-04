AIRLINK 192.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
BOP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.02%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
FLYNG 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
HUBC 128.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
HUMNL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
OGDC 202.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.34%)
PACE 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PAEL 38.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.29%)
PIBTL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
PPL 174.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.07%)
PRL 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.98%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 104.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.51%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.71%)
SYM 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.49%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
TRG 64.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.58%)
WAVESAPP 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
WTL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.23%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 11,881 Increased By 24.9 (0.21%)
BR30 34,964 Decreased By -9 (-0.03%)
KSE100 112,964 Increased By 219.5 (0.19%)
KSE30 35,376 Increased By 16 (0.05%)
Markets

Trump tariff delays boost Asian currencies and stock markets

Reuters Published 04 Feb, 2025 11:50am

Major Asian currencies and stock markets recouped losses on Tuesday, as investor sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump postponed tariffs on Canada and Mexico for a month and said he would hold further talks with China.

The Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah climbed 0.5% and 0.4% respectively while the Taiwan dollar and South Korean won added 0.1% and 0.2% each.

The reversal in market sentiment comes as Trump delayed 25% tariffs against Mexico and Canada after the two countries’ leaders said they would bolster border enforcement efforts.

Trump’s press secretary said the president would speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the next couple of days.

Tariffs on China are due to come into effect at 0501 GMT on Tuesday.

Asian currencies had slumped on Monday amid fears of a trade war as Trump threatened tariffs on imports from the United States’ three biggest trade partners.

The Singapore dollar and the Thai baht were little changed on Tuesday against the dollar, which held steady.

“Tariffs against Canada and Mexico are likely just negotiation tools and should not be viewed as how Trump intends to wield tariffs to handle trade with the US more broadly,” said Eugene Leow, senior rates strategist at DBS.

“We suspect that a more systematic tariff policy would be mooted in March/April.”

Asian shares climbed, with stocks in Manila rising the most - and set for a second consecutive day of gains - after the central bank governor hinted last week at a further cut in interest rates when officials meet later this month.

Asian currencies, equities edge higher ahead of Trump’s new term

Philippine stocks had fallen for five straight days, reflecting rising concern about the global economy and a growth slowdown at home.

The benchmark slipped 4% last Friday to its lowest close since October 2022.

Analysts at Citi expect the Philippine central bank to cut rates by 25 basis points on Feb. 13.

Citi expects the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to hold steady in April before cutting again in June and August, partly due to the potential increase in US tariffs and its impact on global trade and USD/PHP, coupled with the Federal Reserve’s rate cut decisions and mid-term election campaigning at home.

Other stock markets including Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan climbed between 0.5% and 1.1%.

Asian currencies

