AIRLINK 192.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
BOP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.02%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
FLYNG 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
HUBC 128.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
HUMNL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
OGDC 202.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.34%)
PACE 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PAEL 38.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.29%)
PIBTL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
PPL 174.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.07%)
PRL 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.98%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 104.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.51%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.71%)
SYM 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.49%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
TRG 64.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.58%)
WAVESAPP 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
WTL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.23%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 11,881 Increased By 24.9 (0.21%)
BR30 34,964 Decreased By -9 (-0.03%)
KSE100 112,964 Increased By 219.5 (0.19%)
KSE30 35,376 Increased By 16 (0.05%)
Feb 04, 2025
Markets

LME copper hits one-week high after Trump pauses tariffs

Reuters Published 04 Feb, 2025 11:36am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LME copper prices touched a one-week high on Tuesday, recovering from a sharp retreat in the previous session, after US President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on Canada and Mexico for a month, easing concerns over a potential trade war.

Benchmark copper was up 0.5% at $9,145 a metric ton, as of 0425 GMT, its highest point since Jan. 27. The metal fell to a four-week low on Monday.

The dollar index fell 0.2% on Tuesday, making greenback-priced commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Trump backed away from his threat to impose steep tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month, but US tariffs on China, the largest consumer of industrial metals, were still due to take effect soon.

He will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping as soon as this week, setting up a major diplomatic exchange as the world’s two largest economies seek a deal that could avert a broader trade war.

“The focus turns whether the 10% tariff proposed by the US on Chinese imports goes ahead … That’s going to be very impactful for the copper market because of the consequences for Chinese demand,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com.

US companies will look to the Middle East and India for more aluminium and to Chile and Peru for copper in case they have to circumvent tariffs in future. Meanwhile, recent data showed that China’s factory activity grew at a slower pace in January.

The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI slipped to 50.1 in January from 50.5 the previous month. Three-month aluminium rose 0.1% to $2,625.5.

Tariff war fears push most LME base metals lower

LME zinc gained 0.7% to $2,817.5 a ton, tin was up 0.1% at $29,945, lead climbed 0.2% to $1,949, while nickel lost 0.4% to $15,150.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Markets will resume trade on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

