Chelsea’s Chilwell makes loan move to Palace on deadline day

Reuters Published 04 Feb, 2025 11:29am
Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has joined Crystal Palace on loan for the rest of the season, both Premier League clubs said on Monday. Former captain Chilwell was frozen out by manager Enzo Maresca when he took charge this season.

The 28-year-old England international has made just one appearance for Chelsea this term, in their 5-0 League Cup win over Barrow in September.

Chilwell has made 107 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Leicester City in 2020, helping the London side win the Champions League, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup. He was part of the Leicester squad that won the Premier League in the 2015-16 season.

“I’m very excited to be here. Crystal Palace are a club that’s going in a great direction,” Chilwell said in a statement on Monday.

“You look at the last few months, with the results and how the team’s playing, and it was a no-brainer to make the decision to come here.”

Brazilian midfielder Oscar returns to Sao Paulo

Maresca said in December that Chilwell, who is under contract with Chelsea until 2027, was free to leave on a permanent deal.

Crystal Palace are 12th in the league standings after Sunday’s 2-0 win at Manchester United.

They are set to face Doncaster the fourth round of the FA Cup on Monday.

