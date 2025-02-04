AIRLINK 192.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.12%)
BOP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.02%)
FFL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.56%)
FLYNG 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
HUBC 128.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
HUMNL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.13%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
OGDC 202.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.34%)
PACE 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PAEL 38.38 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.29%)
PIBTL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
PPL 174.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.37%)
PRL 36.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.96%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 104.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.51%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.71%)
SYM 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.49%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
TRG 64.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.42%)
WAVESAPP 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
WTL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.23%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 11,881 Increased By 24.9 (0.21%)
BR30 34,964 Decreased By -9 (-0.03%)
KSE100 112,951 Increased By 205.8 (0.18%)
KSE30 35,371 Increased By 11.4 (0.03%)
Feb 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

HK-listed Chinese stocks surge on AI, EV rally as Trump tariffs loom

Reuters Published 04 Feb, 2025 11:25am

HONG KONG: Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong surged on Tuesday as investors loaded up on AI and EV shares, despite looming US tariffs on China.

US President Trump’s 10% levy on Chinese goods is due to go into effect at 1:01 pm in Beijing (0501 GMT), but investors hope Trump’s last-minute decision to suspend imminent tariffs on Canada and Mexico may signal there is room to negotiate.

Trump’s press secretary said the president will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the next couple of days.

“With Trump delaying tariffs on Canada and Mexico, will there be negotiations before further escalation on China as well? The market thinks there could still be room for talks,” Jason Chan, senior investment strategist at Bank of East Asia.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 2.6% at midday trading break to a three-month high, while Hang Seng Tech Index surged 3.9%.

The benchmark Hang Seng index added 2%. AI-related stocks led the rally as investors continued to pile up wagers on home-grown firms after startup DeepSeek released a large language model at a cheap cost. China’s top chipmaker SMIC surged as much as 9% to a record high, and peer Hua Hong Semiconductor advanced 8.7%.

The EV sector also lifted the market, with carmaker XPeng jumping 12.6% after the company said it delivered a nearly three-fold increase in smart EVs in January year-on-year.

Financial markets in mainland China will reopen on Wednesday after the long Lunar New Year holiday, and are poised to play catch-up with global markets, he added.

China stocks end mixed as factory slump persists

China’s benchmark blue chip index fell 3% in January before the holiday, surrendering nearly half of September’s 40% rally.

The markets may look through the political noise to focus on China’s responses to US tariffs and the upcoming National People’s Congress (NPC) meeting in the next few weeks, analysts at Citi said in a note.

Capital Economics said the additional 10% tariff that Donald Trump has applied on Chinese goods will have a relatively modest impact on China’s economy, especially if the PBOC allows the yuan to adjust, but predicted the trade war with the US will be protracted.

Chinese stocks

Comments

200 characters

HK-listed Chinese stocks surge on AI, EV rally as Trump tariffs loom

KSE-100 rebounds as global markets stabilize

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Gwadar Port, GFZA: FBR allows duty, tax-free import of vehicles

ECC approves key policy interventions in EFS

Jul-Jan exports up 9.98pc to $19.551bn YoY

Oil falls amid US tariff pause on Mexico, Canada

Rate cut fallout: Foreign investment in T-Bills takes a hit

Meeting IMF condition: Sindh PA passes agri income tax bill

SRB will be sole authority for collection, enforcement

Senate panel says FTAs with China, Sri Lanka are ‘disasters’

Read more stories