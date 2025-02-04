India’s GAIL issues swap tender for 12 LNG cargoes, sources say

SINGAPORE: GAIL (India) Ltd has issued a swap tender offering 12 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading in the United States in exchange for 12 cargoes to be delivered to India in 2026, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

GAIL, India’s largest gas distributor, is offering the cargoes for loading, one in each month of the year, from Sabine Pass on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

In exchange, the company is seeking the cargoes for delivery to the Dhamra terminal on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis in the same timeframe.

The swap tender closes on Feb. 19.