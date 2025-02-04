OpenAI, Kakao to jointly develop AI products for South Korea

SEOUL: ChatGPT creator OpenAI and South Korea’s dominant chat app operator Kakao said on Tuesday they plan to form a strategic partnership in which they will develop AI products for the Korean market.

Kakao also said it will use OpenAI technology for its products.

The announcement was made by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Kakao CEO Chung Shina during a press conference in Seoul.

Asked whether OpenAI is looking at investing in and joining Korea’s AI computing centre project, Altman said the U.S. company is “actively considering” the move.

He also said many Korean companies will be important contributors to the ecosystem of the U.S. Stargate data centre project but added that he wants to keep partnership conversations confidential.