AIRLINK 192.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-2%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
FCCL 38.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.1%)
FLYNG 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
HUBC 128.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.76%)
HUMNL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
MLCF 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
OGDC 202.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
PAEL 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-4.58%)
PIAHCLA 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.16%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.08%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.54%)
SEARL 104.89 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-4.01%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.25%)
SYM 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.03%)
TELE 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.05%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 63.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.2%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.61%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,856 Decreased By -143.8 (-1.2%)
BR30 34,973 Decreased By -575 (-1.62%)
KSE100 112,745 Decreased By -1510.7 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,360 Decreased By -509.9 (-1.42%)
Feb 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares set to track Asian peers higher as US pauses tariffs

Reuters Published 04 Feb, 2025 08:07am

India’s blue-chip indexes are poised to open higher on Tuesday, likely to track the positive momentum in other Asian markets, after the U.S. paused its planned tariffs on Canada and Mexico, easing concerns over a potential worldwide trade war.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,538, as of 8:09 a.m. IST, indicating that the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 will open above Monday’s close of 23,361.05.

Asian markets rose on the day after U.S. President Donald Trump paused tariffs on Canada and Mexico for a month, though levies on China are due to take effect at 10:31 a.m. IST.

Wall Street equities closed lower overnight, but partly recovered from initial steeper losses following Trump’s decision.

The Indian rupee sank to a record low in the previous session, as Trump’s tariff plans spurred a dollar rally and unnerved global financial markets.

Both the Nifty and BSE Sensex indexes have lost about 0.5% each since the union budget on Feb. 1, as global trade concerns offset the rise in consumption-linked sectors on personal tax cuts.

Despite the global trade fears, markets will see the budget as a positive as several stocks linked to the consumption theme are available at favourable valuations after the recent correction, according to several analysts.

Indian shares tumble as trade war shockwaves reach Mumbai

Derivatives data at the close of the January series also indicated a potential relief rally for Indian stocks in February, fuelled by growing expectations of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India later in the week to support the economy.

India’s Nifty 50 is 11.1% below their all-time highs hit on Sept. 27, 2024. The broader small-caps and mid-caps are about 15.7% and 13% lower than their record-high levels.

The ongoing correction in Indian markets has been triggered by concerns over a lacklustre earnings season, slowing economic growth and persistent foreign outflows.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares set to track Asian peers higher as US pauses tariffs

Gwadar Port, GFZA: FBR allows duty, tax-free import of vehicles

ECC approves key policy interventions in EFS

Jul-Jan exports up 9.98pc to $19.551bn YoY

Rate cut fallout: Foreign investment in T-Bills takes a hit

Meeting IMF condition: Sindh PA passes agri income tax bill

SRB will be sole authority for collection, enforcement

Senate panel says FTAs with China, Sri Lanka are ‘disasters’

Security deposits, user-paid infrastructure: APTMA urges Nepra to make audit report public

Services for RPPC takeover: PD seeks exemption from PPRA Rules

NA panel told: $20bn World Bank pledge under CPF depends on project readiness

Read more stories