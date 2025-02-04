AIRLINK 192.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-2%)
Gwadar Port, GFZA: FBR allows duty, tax-free import of vehicles

Sohail Sarfraz Published 04 Feb, 2025 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed duties and taxes-free import of vehicles by concession holders and their operating companies for construction, development and operations of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone Area.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a SRO 82(I)/2025 on Monday. This regulatory mechanism shall be called the Import of Vehicles by the Concession Holders and their Operating Companies for Construction, Development and Operations of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone Area Rules, 2025.

The eligible Importer shall furnish to the authority or any other officer authorised by it in this behalf details of vehicles intended to be imported for the sole purpose of construction, development and operations of Gwadar Port and Free Zone Area, and the Authority or the officer authorized by it, as the case may be, shall ascertain actual requirement of such importer based on the nature of activities of the importer strictly in accordance with the scope as defined under PCT Code 9917(3) (iii) of Pakistan Customs Tariff.

Over 1,010 vehicles: FBR halts process of procurement

The authority shall also take into account vehicles which have already been imported prior to issuance of the regulatory mechanism in order to regularise the same in terms of their bona fide use and to ascertain future requirements of concerned importer:

Provided that in case of operational vehicles, maximum two motor cars up to 1600cc and three 4x4 pick-ups shall be considered in addition to coaster/bus for workers as per the requirement to be determined by the authority.

In order to avail exemption under PCT Code 9917(3) (iii) of Pakistan Customs Tariff, eligible importer shall furnish to the Authority a Declaration Form duly signed by the chief executive officer of the company which shall be certified by the Authority, i.e. Chairman of Gwadar Port Authority, in respect of each vehicle imported, certifying in prescribed manner that such imported vehicles are genuine and bona fide requirements for construction, development and operations of Gwadar Port and Free Zone Area in accordance with the prescribed quotas to be determined by the Authority.

