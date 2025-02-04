NA panel told: $20bn World Bank pledge under CPF depends on project readiness

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank’s pledge of $20 billion for Pakistan under the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) would depend on project readiness.

This was revealed by special secretary Economic Affairs Division to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs in a meeting chaired by MNA Muhammad Atif, here on Monday.

The committee decided to review the proposed 10-year CPF, as well as, Uraan programme providing input to align the initiative with national priorities.

World Bank approves 10-year Country Partnership Framework

The committee raised serious concerns regarding the “Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project (IFRAP)”. It highlighted that many deserving individuals are not being adequately supported under the project.

It criticised the beneficiary selection process, noting that the criteria fail to align with the needs of the most vulnerable populations. It emphasised the urgent need to prioritise equitable resource distribution to ensure that aid reaches the truly deserving communities.

In response to these concerns, the committee decided to write to the chief secretary of Balochistan to address grievances and ensure closer monitoring of the project’s implementation. It stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in the selection process, calling for immediate corrective measures to guarantee that the project’s benefits are delivered effectively to those in need.

IFRAP, a $15.60 million (Rs4.36 billion) initiative spanning three years (2024-2027), aims to construct 35,100 houses for flood-affected families, providing them with safe and resilient housing solutions as one of the project thematic area.

While the project reflects the government’s commitment to flood resilience and long-term recovery, the committee’s critique underscores the need for improved oversight to ensure its success.

Additionally, the committee expressed concerns over the credibility of certain NGOs involved in IFRAP, calling for greater transparency and accountability in their selection to ensure that only credible organisations may be engaged for such projects.

The committee has decided to conduct a detailed review of IFRAP-related issues, with findings to be presented for further discussion and action.

Beyond IFRAP, the committee plans to extend its oversight to major projects in key sectors such as transport, water, and power, addressing any irregularities to safeguard public interest and ensure optimal resource utilisation.

To address broader systemic challenges, the committee will also examine development policies, NGO regulations, and sectoral projects in its upcoming meetings.

These steps reflect the committee’s unwavering commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and effective governance in all development endeavours, ensuring that projects like IFRAP fulfil their promise of supporting vulnerable communities and driving sustainable development.

