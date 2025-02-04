Jan CPI inflation clocks in at 2.4pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation clocked in at 2.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis in January 2025 as compared to 4.1 per cent in the previous month and 28.3 per cent in January 2024, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Average CPI in the country remained at 6.50 per cent during the first seven months (July-January) 2024-25 compared to 28.73 per cent during the same period of last fiscal year.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.2 per cent in January 2025 as compared to 0.1 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 1.8 per cent in January 2024.

CPI inflation Urban decreased to 2.7 per cent on year-on-year basis in January 2025 as compared to 4.4 per cent in the previous month and 30.2 per cent in January 2024. On month-on-month basis, it increased to 0.2 per cent in January 2025 as compared to a negative change of 0.1 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 1.8 per cent in January 2024.

CPI inflation Rural decreased to 1.9 per cent on year-on-year basis in January 2025 as compared to 3.6 per centin the previous month and 25.7 per cent in January 2024. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.2 per cent in January 2025 as compared to 0.3 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 1.9 per cent in January 2024.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY decreased to 0.7 per cent in January 2025 as compared to 4.2 per cent a month earlier and 36.2 per cent in January 2024. On MoM basis, it decreased to 1.4 per cent in January 2025 as compared to 0.8 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 2.0 per cent in January 2024. The Wholesale price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis decreased to 0.6 per cent in January 2025 as compared to 1.9 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 27.0 per cent in January 2024. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.2 per cent in January 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.4 per cent in the previous month and 1.5 per cent change was observed in corresponding month of last year i.e. January 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025