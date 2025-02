Saudi Fund CEO given macroeconomic stability update

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Monday held a meeting at the Finance Division with Sultan Abdulrahman A Al Marshad, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, who called on him to discuss various aspects of Pakistan-Saudi economic relations, said a press release issued on Monday.

During the meeting, Aurangzeb shared updates on Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability, highlighting improvements in key economic indicators. He expressed his gratitude for the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the importance of Saudi Arabia’s continued support in funding and investment, which has significantly contributed to Pakistan’s economic growth.

Aurangzeb also recalled his recent meeting with Saudi Minister of Finance, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, in Davos, and his extending an invitation to Pakistan to attend the first edition of the high-level annual conference on challenges and opportunities facing emerging market economies, which is being jointly organised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, on February 16-17, 2025.

The finance minister expressed his anticipation for the conference, noting the valuable insights he hoped to gain from the event and the leadership of Saudi Arabia in implementing Vision 2030.

Sultan Abdulrahman A AlMarshad lauded the progress Pakistan has made in terms of macroeconomic stability and growth, which has opened up numerous multi-purpose investment opportunities across various sectors. He, particularly, noted the potential for further collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, inviting investors from the Kingdom to explore these emerging opportunities.

Additionally, AlMarshad acknowledged the valuable contributions of Pakistanis in the development of Saudi Arabia, recognising them as the largest foreign workforce in the Kingdom. He expressed Saudi Arabia’s need for a skilled workforce to meet the demands of its growing market. To address this, he proposed a partnership with relevant government ministries and departments in Pakistan to offer training programs for young Pakistanis in modern and relevant skill sets to meet the labour market demands in Saudi Arabia.

The meeting underscored the strong ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and set the stage for further economic collaboration, with a focus on investment, workforce development, and expanding bilateral cooperation.

