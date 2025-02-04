‘Human Nutrition and Dietetics’: SAU introduces BSc programme

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has approved significant academic and institutional reforms, including the introduction of a BSc program in Human Nutrition and Dietetics.

The decisions were taken during the 82nd meeting of the Academic Council, chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, where crucial curriculum revisions and developmental initiatives were also approved.

The council sanctioned the revised curricula for undergraduate and postgraduate programs across all faculties, affiliated colleges in Khairpur Mirs, and the Umerkot campus.

Additionally, the Institute of Food Science and Technology (IFST) was granted approval to commence the BSc in Human Nutrition and Dietetics from the forthcoming academic year. The Academic Calendar for 2025 was also finalized and approved.

Moreover, the Academic Council ratified the list of successful candidates for the academic years 2022 and 2023, along with the recognition of merit position holders in various programs. Another notable decision was the renaming of the Poultry Husbandry Department to the Department of Poultry Science, aligning it with contemporary academic and industry standards.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal stated that the university is committed to introducing market-oriented courses, equipping graduates with practical knowledge and industry-relevant skills to enhance their role in agriculture, industry, and national economic growth. He further highlighted that such initiatives would contribute to expanding employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for young professionals.

The meeting was attended by faculty deans, the registrar, and heads of various academic and administrative departments, who actively participated in deliberations and decision-making processes.

