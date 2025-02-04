Reinstatement of 25pc tax rebate for teachers, researchers advocated

LAHORE: Under the banner of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA), the university community has been actively advocating for the reinstatement of a 25 percent tax rebate for teachers and researchers.

This initiative aims to support the academic and research community, recognizing their critical role in national development.

In a significant development, Vice-Chancellors’ Committee has endorsed FAPUASA’s demand and formally written to the Federal Finance Minister, urging the restoration of the tax rebate. The committee’s support has been widely appreciated, with FAPUASA commending their deep concern and proactive efforts to resolve this crucial issue.

Dr. Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, President of FAPUASA, expressed gratitude for the committee’s backing and emphasized the importance of addressing this matter promptly. “We are thankful to the Vice-Chancellors’ Committee for their support and for taking this issue to the highest levels. We now urge the Federal Finance Minister to act swiftly and issue a justifiable notification to restore the tax rebate,” stated Dr. Magsi.

FAPUASA has called on the Federal Finance Minister to prioritize this issue, highlighting its significance for the academic and research community. The association remains hopeful that the government will take immediate action to resolve the matter and provide much-needed relief to teachers and researchers across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025