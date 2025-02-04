Aurat March organisers: LHC directs ADC Lahore to decide plea in a day

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the additional deputy commissioner Lahore to hear the organizers of the Aurat March and pass an order within a day about the permission of their annual rally scheduled on February 12.

The court heard a petition filed by women activists Leena Ghani and others challenging the authorities’ inaction on their request for permission to hold the march and sought report from the respondents by February 06, 2025.

Earlier, a law officer informed the court that three major international events were taking place in Lahore around the same dates including a triangular cricket series, the ICC champion’s trophy, and the commonwealth parliamentary association conference. The court observed that the governments are responsible for managing everything together.

The law officer, however, argued that the decision would be made if the Aurat March request was being reviewed in light of the upcoming international events.

The court directed the additional deputy commissioner to decide the petitioners’ application within a day.

