Governor for boosting real estate sector

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2025 06:29am

LAHORE: The Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the real estate industry is a major industry of the country, which provides employment to millions of people.

“A robust real estate sector will lead to increased revenue, which in turn will bolster the overall economy,” the governor said, while talking to a delegation of Lahore Dealers and Builders led by vice-president Pakistan People’s Party, Chaudhry M Riaz called on him, here at Governor House.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor emphasized that the strength of the real estate industry is crucial for economic growth. “The country has suffered losses by imposing unnecessary taxes on the real estate industry,” he said. He added that there is a need to run real estate again the way it was running before. He applauded the significant strides made in the housing sector, which has led to the provision of affordable, quality housing for the public, a development he termed as ‘very welcome’.

The delegation members informed the governor about the issues related to the FBR and LDA. They said that many people were rendered jobless due to the downfall of the real estate sector. They said that the government should pay attention to this important industry.

The governor announced the formation of a committee comprising a focal person from the Governor House and representatives of real estate sector, to resolve the problems of the sector.

