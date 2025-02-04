Digital Media Protection Authority: ‘Members from private sector, press clubs and journalists to be included’

LAHORE: Announcing the formation of a ’Digital Media Protection Authority (DFMA), Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, said that members from the private sector, press clubs and journalists organizations will be part of this authority.

“This is a crucial step in addressing the threats posed by social media,” Tarar said while speaking as the chief guest at the oath-taking ceremony of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Union, here Monday.

Tarar emphasized that social media could not be left unchecked under the guise of journalism. The authority will ensure swift decision-making, with tribunals required to pass orders within 24 hours, and appeals could be made to the High Court and Supreme Court. He assured that all stake holders would be consulted before finalizing the framework. He urged the journalistic organizations to support the legislation, which incorporates global best practices.

He warned that fake propaganda, false news, harassment, child abuse content, threats to national security, economic uncertainty and personal defamation were being spread online, creating unrest in society.

Talking about the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), he stated that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) is aimed at eliminating fake news and addressing the damages caused through social media. He invited all stakeholders to sit and discuss the PECA law for its improvement.

He further said that corruption had caused irreparable harm to institutions. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reforming institutions under the Ministry of Information, making them profitable and efficient.

Recognizing the struggles of journalists, Tarar assured that addressing their challenges remains a top priority. He announced that funds would be allocated in the upcoming budget for journalists who pass away during service. He also assured the resolution of employees’ issues and distributed shields among the participants.

Attaullah Tarar also expressed commitment for modernization of all institutions working under the Ministry of Information. He said Pakistan Television Corporation, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and Associated Press of Pakistan are being digitized through use of the latest technology. A reforms process has been introduced in all these institutions while a Digital Department has been established recently, which has been incorporated with Artificial Intelligence, he said.

Tarar appreciated the key role played by Radio Pakistan during wars and other situations for keeping the whole nation united.

Later, the Information Minister visited various Studios of Radio Pakistan, along with Director General PBC, Saeed Ahmed Sheikh.

